MO47 Building / ZD+A

Design Team: Jesse Rafael Méndez Hernández, Guillermo Arenas Bermúdez

Engineering: Hector Avalos Rodriguez

Interiorism: VGZ arquitectura / vgzarquitectura.com

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept for this project was the restoration of an historical building designed by the architect Abraham Zabludovsky in 1954 keeping the original feeling, so the refurbishing of the apartments was always maintaining this focus.

The original façade was restored, only making a substitution of glass panels, trying to put the most similar to the original, the common areas just were restored replacing the minimum amount of pieces terrazzo.

The electrical and plumbing disciplines were the most difficult to accomplish because the actual demand versus the original is much more extense. To achieve it, all the wooden floors must be dismantled to allow the pipelines pass underneath. These floors were renewed, and only where this material wasn’t enough, it was replaced by new one.

The new materials were selected after an analysis of the materials and colors used when the building was completed. We used terrazzo tiles, ceramic tiles with the color range selected, so were the kitchens.

The interior design was realized by VGZ, they used furniture only of contemporary mexican designers and artisans.