Plant Prefab Introduces New LivingHome Designs

Prefabricated residential design and construction company Plant Prefab has unveiled three new LivingHome designs. The new designs, which range from a farmhouse-style structure to a modernist townhouse designed for The Los Angeles CIty Small Lot Ordinance (SLO) zoning, are all created by Plant Prefab’s in-house design team, the Plant Design Studio.

Courtesy of Plant Prefab
As Plant Prefab explains, the debut of these new designs coincides with an online, real-time three-dimensional configurator tool for home building. Plant Design Studio helps Plant clients create custom, single-family and multi-family homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The studio also provides advisory services to outside architects and developers for custom construction projects at Plant and oversees the development of all standard LivingHomes.

Courtesy of Plant Prefab
Courtesy of Plant Prefab
These new housing models follow the recent launch of the Plant Building System (PBS), a patented, component-based process for more efficient design and construction and voice-controlled smart home experiences with Alexa that will now come standard in every LivingHome.“We’re really excited about these new LivingHomes,” states Plant Prefab CEO, Steve Glenn. “Not only do these expand our offerings to prospective homebuyers, but each of these designs is a great representation of the versatility and wide range of customization capabilities of Plant’s standard LivingHomes.”

Find out more at Plant Prefab.

