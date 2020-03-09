1.6 Office / ASWA

+ 39

Offices • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: ASWA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Phuttipan Aswakool

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AGC, COTTO, Häfele , In the glazz, Maenum

Architect In Charge: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

Design Team: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat, Thanakrit Navanugraha

Clients: 1.6 Development

Engineering: Ekkaluck Yodthongsin

Text description provided by the architects. An opaque former warehouse converted to a ripple glass facade for developer office in Prompong district by ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Ahoiic) ASWA’s scheme comprised of one and a mezzanine floor for 1.6 development new office with a ripple glass facade that invites natural light and blurriness effect for exterior and interior. The translucent ripple glass creates a glowing facade during night time. Ripple glass panels run along the facade to flood the space with natural light during the day and glowing light within a night.

The building covers a total area of 450 sq.m. and divided programs by the main entrance sequence, All visitors will see a long glass box of the 20 seat meeting room in a high ceiling at first glance while opening a ripple glass door. The main workspace is located in the back of the first floor where suite for 18 seats along with pantry at the back of the building. While in the mezzanine floor has MD rooms, a small meeting room, and the expandable 12 seats

The interior is designed to be a humble mood with the selection of materials, as wooden floor, glass, and plaster color along with natural light but concerns privacy from the large parking lots in the front of the office by blurriness effect from ripple glass. Whilst, stay humble all day time while the 1.6 office aims to light up its context with its glowing facade.