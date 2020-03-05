World
On On Nature Restaurant / Studiobase Architects

On On Nature Restaurant / Studiobase Architects

© Famwood Design

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Shigang District, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: Studiobase Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 590.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Famwood Design
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bestwood
  • Architect In Charge: Studiobase Architects
  • Clients: Famwood Corporation
  • Structural Engineer: A. S. Studio
  • Interior Design: Famwood Design
  • Furniture Design: Famwood Design
  • General Contractor: Studiobase Construction Company
© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design

Text description provided by the architects. The linear project site is located in front of the platform of Shi-Gang train station, which was discarded in 1991. The old train line was mainly used for timber transportation. Due to the resource exhaustion caused by the change of lumbering method and the lack of forest restoration, the train line stepped into history. Then the train rail was turned into a bike lane for leisure purpose. In order to respond to the history of the site, we decided to use lam-wood construction as the main design feature to incorporate all requirements in this multi-functional building.

© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design

The 52-meter-long facade composed by laminated wood columns in 2-meter module originates from the extremely linear site paralleled to the bike lane. The south-facing glass curtain reflects the greenery from surrounding environment, it also leads the sunlight into the cafe on 2nd floor. The exterior wood grille shades sunlight and ensure the privacy of residential units on ground floor, and the lotus pool keeps the public attention in appropriate distance like a moat does.

© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design

The interior air ventilates through automated clerestory windows, each window frame is arranged between triangular metal supports that connect the roof and transoms. The split of transoms help to reduce the load-bearing depth, so it makes the structural relations between the metal support and the transoms looked light and effortless.

© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design

The east wing functions as an office building, we use reinforced concrete structure to humble the expression, so it can be concealed behind the surrounding trees and undulating terrain. The entrance is led by a big staircase made by steel plates supported by an architectural concrete wall, so the hierarchy of construction elements can be read clearly. The semi-outdoor porch acts as the buffering space between stair and entrance, the space also initiates the rhythmic spatial experience provided by the façade and the structure.

© Famwood Design
© Famwood Design

Project location

Address: Shigang District, Taichung City, Taiwan (ROC)

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "On On Nature Restaurant / Studiobase Architects" 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

