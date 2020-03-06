World
15 Spaces Structured by Furniture

15 Spaces Structured by Furniture
  Written by | Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida

As walls and slabs, furniture may delimit and define a space. However, opposite to constructive elements, which distinguish the rooms in a more permanent way, furniture may create useful boundaries between one space and another in an easily adaptable way.

Check out 15 projects that use furniture as a defining element of the spaces below.

Commercial

Kki Sweets and The Little Drom Store / PRODUCE WORKSHOP

Kki Sweets and The Little Drom Store / PRODUCE WORKSHOP. Image: © Edward Hendricks, CI&A Photography
Kki Sweets and The Little Drom Store / PRODUCE WORKSHOP. Image: © Edward Hendricks, CI&A Photography

Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP

Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP. Image: © Carlton Beener
Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP. Image: © Carlton Beener

Zhongshuge Minhang Store / X+Living

Zhongshuge Minhang Store / X+Living. Image: © Feng Shao
Zhongshuge Minhang Store / X+Living. Image: © Feng Shao

Mercado Roma / Rojkind Arquitectos + Cadena y Asociados

Mercado Roma / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image: © Jaime Navarro
Mercado Roma / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image: © Jaime Navarro

Educational

Porto Educação / numa arquitetos

Porto Educação / numa arquitetos. numa arquitetos Courtesy
Porto Educação / numa arquitetos. numa arquitetos Courtesy

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN

Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image: © Hey! Cheese
Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image: © Hey! Cheese

WeGrow / BIG

WeGrow / BIG. Image: © Laurian Ghinitoiu
WeGrow / BIG. Image: © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN

Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN. Image: © Ed Massery
Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN. Image: © Ed Massery

Offices

William Grant & Sons Ideation Space / Design Plus

William Grant & Sons Ideation Space / Design Plus. Image: © Vibhor Yadav
William Grant & Sons Ideation Space / Design Plus. Image: © Vibhor Yadav

Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects

Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects. Image: © Charles Hosea Photography
Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects. Image: © Charles Hosea Photography

Senior Labs / Studio Alencar

Senior Labs / Studio Alencar. Image: © Alexandre Zelinski
Senior Labs / Studio Alencar. Image: © Alexandre Zelinski

Residential

RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti
RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti

A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS

A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image: © José Hevia
A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image: © José Hevia

Writer's Block / CHACOL

Writer's Block / CHACOL. Image: © Edward Duarte
Writer's Block / CHACOL. Image: © Edward Duarte

PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A

PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A. Image: © José Hevia
PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A. Image: © José Hevia

