15 Spaces Structured by Furniture
A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image: © José Hevia
Share
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Whatsapp
Mail
Or
As walls and slabs, furniture may delimit and define a space. However, opposite to constructive elements, which distinguish the rooms in a more permanent way,
furniture may create useful boundaries between one space and another in an easily adaptable way.
+ 16
Check out 15 projects that use furniture as a defining element of the spaces below.
Commercial
Kki Sweets and The Little Drom Store / PRODUCE WORKSHOP. Image: © Edward Hendricks, CI&A Photography
Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP. Image: © Carlton Beener
Zhongshuge Minhang Store / X+Living. Image: © Feng Shao
Mercado Roma / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image: © Jaime Navarro
Educational
Porto Educação / numa arquitetos. numa arquitetos Courtesy
Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image: © Hey! Cheese
WeGrow / BIG. Image: © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN. Image: © Ed Massery
Offices
William Grant & Sons Ideation Space / Design Plus. Image: © Vibhor Yadav
Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects. Image: © Charles Hosea Photography
Senior Labs / Studio Alencar. Image: © Alexandre Zelinski
Residential
RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti
A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image: © José Hevia
Writer's Block / CHACOL. Image: © Edward Duarte
PENTHOUSE / P-M-A-A. Image: © José Hevia