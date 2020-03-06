15 Spaces Structured by Furniture

Save this picture! A Guy, his Bulldog, a Vegetable Garden, and the Home they Share / HUSOS. Image: © José Hevia

As walls and slabs, furniture may delimit and define a space. However, opposite to constructive elements, which distinguish the rooms in a more permanent way, furniture may create useful boundaries between one space and another in an easily adaptable way.

Check out 15 projects that use furniture as a defining element of the spaces below.

Commercial

Save this picture! Kki Sweets and The Little Drom Store / PRODUCE WORKSHOP. Image: © Edward Hendricks, CI&A Photography

Save this picture! Adaptable Sneaker Boutique / UP. Image: © Carlton Beener

Save this picture! Zhongshuge Minhang Store / X+Living. Image: © Feng Shao

Save this picture! Mercado Roma / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image: © Jaime Navarro

Educational

Save this picture! Porto Educação / numa arquitetos. numa arquitetos Courtesy

Save this picture! Lishin Elementary School Library / TALI DESIGN. Image: © Hey! Cheese

Save this picture! Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN. Image: © Ed Massery

Offices

Save this picture! William Grant & Sons Ideation Space / Design Plus. Image: © Vibhor Yadav

Save this picture! Pocket Living Workspace / Threefold Architects. Image: © Charles Hosea Photography

Save this picture! Senior Labs / Studio Alencar. Image: © Alexandre Zelinski

Residential

Save this picture! RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos. Image: © Ricardo Bassetti