World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Japan
  5. PALETTE Workspace for Continuous Employment / A Nomad Sub

PALETTE Workspace for Continuous Employment / A Nomad Sub

Save this project
PALETTE Workspace for Continuous Employment / A Nomad Sub

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 48

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: A Nomad Sub
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 860.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Takumi Ota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Brunch, Promenade Furniture, fabriscape
  • Structural Design : NAWAKENJI-M
  • Mechanical Design : Gn
  • Electrical Design : Tact Comfort
  • Construction : Kato-gumi 
  • Facility Logo Design: 6D- Shogo Kishino
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. In a homogeneous space like an office, about twenty users were engaged in work; some were packing products in boxes at their desks, and some were processing parts for industrial products. One-half of them were working at an open desk, and the other half sat at individual desks with partitions so that no other people came into sight. Because they felt nervous about the visitors, high screaming came from individual cabins separated by piled up boxes and partitions. It was something I saw in the existing facility on an adjacent section before the design of the employment support facility PALETTE.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

PALETTE is a facility for Continuous Employment Type B Support Services for the Disabled, where people with intellectual disabilities engage in manufacturing work that respects each employee’s personality and individuality not repetitive menial tasks. This facility is equipped with a confectionary factory where users can make amezaiku (Japanese candy art), a ceramics factory with a full-scale kiln, a printing factory with silk-screen equipment, and an art studio that allows various expressions not limited to paintings, as well as a café, gallery, and shop to exhibit users’ works. Creative activities in the factories and studios usually take place in a room with a large space from the manageability perspective. However, depending on the characteristics of the disabilities, some are stressed when in the same space with others like those I met at the existing facility. Therefore, for this facility, we were expected to design a space where each individual user could find a comfortable place to fit in, not a homogeneous space like a Domino Skeleton.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The building has four floors for different uses, including a café and shop on the first floor, confectionary factory and break room on the second floor, ceramics and paper-milling factories on the third floor, and a printing factory and studio on the fourth floor. The shape of the ceilings separating each floor looks like several gabled roofs lined up. Placing closed rooms under the jagged ceiling made of expanded metal creates familiar scale huts. Each hut uses materials that represent its use, and those for use in exterior walls of the building around the site are used so that users can intuitively understand where they are without reading signs; the kiln site uses unglazed bricks and the glazing room uses glazed tiles. It is expected that users will find their own comfortable place based on the characteristics of the huts with these unique materials and jagged ceiling. 

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The facility is located very closed to Juso, the entertainment district in Osaka. The building has the core of the structure and facility on the east and west sides on each floor, which gives an open view from north to east, where you can feel the various scales of the buildings from the opening―from skyscrapers, such as the Umeda Sky Building, to walls of factories and housing complexes right next to the facility. When in the factories and studio, coupled with the surrounding landscape with depth and inertial materials, you feel like you are in an urban outside space, which is what I realized after completing the construction. The outer design is assertive with various layered materials and sharp objects. But this is only the result of making it fit into the buildings surrounding the facility, and the design has become accepted by the distinctive city of Juso.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A Nomad Sub
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Japan
Cite: "PALETTE Workspace for Continuous Employment / A Nomad Sub" 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934976/palette-workspace-for-continuous-employment-a-nomad-sub/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream