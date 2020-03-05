White Pavilion / Arquitetura Nacional

+ 20

Coffee Shop, Pavilion • Novo Hamburgo, Brazil Architects: Arquitetura Nacional

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Archicad, Ladrilhart, Lajeadense Vidros, MANJABOSCO, QUALITÁ SUL, SCHEID SCHÜCO, UBR SOLUÇÕES

Architect In Charge: EDUARDO L MAURMANN, ELEN B N MAURMANN, PAULA OTTO, MARCUS ARNHOLD, YURI KOKUBUN, GUILHERME DACAS

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The white pavilion was designed to work as a temporary cafe and multifunctional venue for an interior design fair in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil. Divided in two zones, the project has a closed area with the cafe facilities and an outdoor living space.

The main concept was to create a light and minimalist atmosphere by mixing natural materials as wood and marble with glass and white tiles. The outdoor curtains create a visual filter and add movement to the monolithic volume while guarating unity by surrounding its 3 main facades. A 12m long marble plan works as background to the project and makes reference to modern architecture. Known as ‘rainbow marble,’ the brazilian stone add color and contrasts with the neutral material pallet.

All the woodwork and furniture were also designed by Arquitetura Nacional. A big shared table works as the central piece of the cafe, while smaller tables permit more flexible uses on the outdoor area.