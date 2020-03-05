World
Svastaka House / Somia Design Studio

Svastaka House / Somia Design Studio

© Mario WIbowo

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Kecamatan Kebayoran Lama, Indonesia
  • Architects: Somia Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 397.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Mario WIbowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, Conwood, Modena, Nippon Paint, Niro granite, Otis, PC Henderson, Toto, Trimble Navigation, YKK aluminium
  • Lead Architects: Widiadnyana
  • Design Team: Widiadnyana, Gerry Surbakti, Putri R Meyer
  • Clients: Mr. George T.
  • Engineering: SKP engineer.
  • Landscape: Somia Design Studio
  • Consultants: Saka Undagi SC, AMEP design
© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an integrated architectural & interior design project located at a prime residential area in South Jakarta, commissioned by the Client to be developed on a 200m² land area. It is a great opportunity and a formidable challenge for Somia Design Studio to work on this project in maintaining a good service, especially during the construction process until the handing over of the project so that the Client can occupy the house comfortably.

© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo

This house was built to be a house for the family to meet during special occasion. It is therefore hoped that the ground floor become the central place to accommodate the get-together of the families. The limitation of the site’s size however can make for a spacious outcome. Demanded to have a lounge area as a discussion space and relaxing area is proven to hit the mark for providing ample spaces around the house.

© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo

Furthermore there is the provision of a 3.5 X 8 meter swimming pool as a cooling element along the vista of the lounge area on the ground floor. On the other side is placed the dry kitchen area and dining area where a kitchen island counter that can be used for breakfast and meal preparation is designed elegantly. Level 2 & 3 are the private zones where 5 bedrooms are located with respective en-suite bathroom in each of the rooms, with the size of each room is designed according to the needs and characters of the respective users.

© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo

The entire interior of the rooms took the same theme of “light and warmth”; the combination between Sungkai wood and white wall color. The service area is arranged as efficiently as possible as such that the private areas and the service areas are clearly separated and can be locked, if needed. The architectural style of the house is designed to reflect the owner’s character and lifestyle. A tropical design with a modern and elegant touch, combining natural materials with bright colors.

© Mario WIbowo
© Mario WIbowo

Project gallery

Cite: "Svastaka House / Somia Design Studio" 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934961/svastaka-house-somia-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

