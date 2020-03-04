World
  Venice Biennale 2020 Launch Postponed to August

Venice Biennale 2020 Launch Postponed to August

Venice Biennale 2020 Launch Postponed to August
Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia
Venice Biennale 2020, curated by Hashim Sarkis, has been postponed and will be held from August 29th through November 29th, as announced on the event's official website. "The new dates for the Biennale Architettura have been established as a consequence of the recent precautionary measures in the matter of mobility taken by the governments of a growing number of countries around the world, which will have a domino effect on the movement of people and works in coming weeks," quotes the announcement.

Due to inconveniences that would be caused by short-term postponement, La Biennale has decided to launch the exhibition in August and keep it open for three months. 

Maria Erman
