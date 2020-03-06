TUT House / webe design lab

Architect In Charge: Karthikeyan

Design Team: Karthikeyan ,Malli saravanan, Vignesh, Kousik , Anjana, Gavaskar, Saravanan

Clients: Rajeevi, Senthil

Landscape: webe design lab

Structural Consultant: Archtype, Coimbatore

Text description provided by the architects. TUT -The house, in the heart of Tuticorin has a very deciduous character which can be felt as one moves from the rustic exteriors to sleek finished interiors. The layout of the built in the site is consciously distinguishes the inside and the outside. The built is broken down in between three courtyard spaces - the front, centre and the back court. The use of these courts throughout the day is an effortless symphony. The mornings are occupied and served in the front court with the daily dose of news and tea.

The afternoons and evenings are split in the levels of the centre court with music, chatter and laughter amidst the sound of nature and water. The back court is private and is overlooked by the sleeping spaces. The perforated custom wall and ceiling in the centre court giving a sense of outside inside makes way for light and shade that moves with the sun giving a feeling transience in the space. The spaces in the house are layered to overlook these open spaces creating a unique feeling of inside outside.

The striking signature of the house is in the material that has been used - contrast of concrete, copper brass and wood. The outdoors are characterized by the raw rustic look of concrete, stone and wood with varying textures that layers to form harmony. The landscapes are kept to minimum but enough to accentuate the raw texture of the materials used. The interiors personify a subtle richness with the use of copper and wood in the background of white marble.

The textures are sleek and smooth almost making you miss the rustic exteriors. The interiors are designed with a neutral palette and are susceptible to redecoration, whereas the exterior is rustic and raw that will age gracefully with time. TUT House builds a coherent flow of visual appeal which gives the house a feeling of richness and a warm tone for a family dwelling. It is a celebration of seamless juxtaposition of materials, textures and colors.