PA PRANK / IDIN Architects

Clients: Suppayaluk Kongpech

Design Team: Jeravej Hongsakul, Eakgaluk Sirijariyawat, Wichan Kongnok,Pilanthana Phuawiriyaphan

Interior Architect: IDIN Architects, Thuwanont Ruangkanoksilp

Structural Engineer: Pakanut Siriprasopsothorn

System Engineer: Eakachai Hamhomvong, Panot Kuakoolwong

Contractor: AEKPAKIN Interior and Construction (Wikorn Kanchanakungvankul)

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Phraeng Saphasat, one of the most well known historical districts in Bangkok where there are several attractions for tourists around, Pa Prank project is a renovated building from two shophouses to become a hostel and a cafe. The arrangement of the functions in this hostel is significantly considered for convenience. On the mezzanine floor is the common area where is convenient for access from the cafe on the ground floor, and from activity area and guestrooms upstairs. Above the common area is the zone for bathroom, locker rooms and laundry, leaving the third and fourth floor to be the places for every guestroom. Finally, the yoga and boxing class zone are located at the roof floor for serving both indoor and outdoor activities, which can take the view of beautiful historical scene.

The concept of the design comes from the common problems of lacks of light in the shophouse. Shophouse is usually long and is covered its two sides with the adjacent units, so there is only a little amount of light entering through the front side of the building. Therefore, the entire two meters area which lies along the side of the building in every floor are removed in order to let the light comes in to the area. Moreover, this ventilating area on the ground floor is also provided to be a courtyard. Special private guestrooms are designed to float upon this high empty volume providing them two sides of light and ventilation. The top of these rooms is also used as a balcony for the upper rooms. The existing structure along with the chapped brick wall are intentionally preserved for being a reminder for the former building.

In addition, the architects desire to communicate the idea of the contrast of being modern among historical surrounding. To achieve that, a huge curtain wall is chosen as an element enclosing the functional areas along the building’s depth to reflect the well-preserved wall. On the other hands, the visitors can clearly see the old walls as a reflection on the modern window, and this wall also be the scenery for the guests inside. The front facade design is inspired by the traditional Thai shophouse’s window but it is interpreted in a different way. New materials like steel and black color are now the main feature, causing the building disappear from surrounding context. In contrast, interior spaces are mainly decorated with the original traditional window’s character, and with white color for comfortable feel.