Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Manuel Valente House / ateliermob

Manuel Valente House / ateliermob

Save this project
Manuel Valente House / ateliermob

© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG+ 19

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Pampilhosa da Serra, Portugal
  • Lead Architect:Tiago Mota Saraiva
  • Project Team:Andreia Salavessa, Paula Miranda, Marta Vieira, Cristina Romão, Mariana Robalo, Diana Amaral, Adriana Gil, Carolina Battle Y Font, Ana Rita Nunes, Raquel Coronel, Rita Rodrigues, Ana Catarino
  • Clients:Manuel Valente
  • Structures:BETAR – Eng.º José Pedro Ferreira Venâncio
  • Electricity:EACE – Eng.º João Caramelo
  • Hydraulic:BETAR – Eng.ª Andreia Cardoso
  • Telecommunications:EACE – Eng.º João Caramelo
  • City:Pampilhosa da Serra
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. On the 17th June 2017 a major wildfire started at Pedrógão Grande and spread through the forest to Figueiró dos Vinhos, Castanheira de Pêra, Sertã, Penela, Góis and Pampilhosa da Serra affecting around 500 houses (259 of which were primary homes). 64 people died trying to escape the fires.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Following the tragedy, citizens and institutions made donations to help the reconstruction of the houses and lives affected by the fires. Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, responsible for one of the major funds,  contracted Working with the 99%, Coop to provide technical assistance to the houses' reconstruction process, in which Ateliermob made the projects for 7 houses. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

More than just rebuilding the lost houses as they were, our main goal was to improve the living conditions of these communities, with particular attention to the fact that most of the population was elderly.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Manuel Valente's House
This house was spread through different areas with independent exterior accesses, low living conditions and minimal areas. For this reason, we chose to demolish all the remaining walls and structure, to give room to a totally new house that would accompany the terrain's slope, ensuring conditioned mobility accesses, in response to the growing health difficulties of  Manuel's wife.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

There is a patio with space for an wooden oven outside, with a view over the mountain, from where we can access the water tank and the annex. The first floor ensures all the requirements for conditioned mobility occupants, the lower level has another room and bathroom for Fernando, the couple's son that also lives in the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ateliermob
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Manuel Valente House / ateliermob" [Casa de Manuel Valente / ateliermob] 25 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934883/manuel-valente-house-ateliermob> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream