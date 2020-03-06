World
Lycée Français Théodore Monod / Segond-Guyon Architectes

Lycée Français Théodore Monod / Segond-Guyon Architectes

© Studio Erick Saillet

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Nouakchott, Mauritania
  • Architect In Charge: Segond-Guyon Architectes
  • Associate Architect: MCB
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the renovation and extension project of the French school Theodor Monod in Nouakchott, Mauritania, is to increase the school’s reception capacities and to improve the working conditions of the students and the teachers by refocusing the whole primary school in the existing buildings, and welcoming the high school and the administration in new buildings.

© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet
Level 0
Level 0
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

In harmony with the existing buildings designed by the French architect André Ravereau (1919-2017), the project has been developed by working on the creation of voids and circulation in relationship with the project’s environment, built and natural.

© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

The orientation and the typology of the buildings are designed according to the sun path and the prevailing wind direction. The favoured East - West orientation is the direction of the sea breeze that blow every day at night. All the buildings being dual aspect, the breeze reinforce the natural ventilation and allow the thermal relief at night.

© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet
Sections
Sections
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

Special attention was paid to the dimension and the position of the sun protections. All the windows benefit from an outdoor solar protection made of horizontal and vertical sun-shadings in masonry, roof overhang and buildings drop shadows.

© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

An important part of the project was to work on the quality of the building thermal envelope to limit overheat. The use of ventilated walls keeps the buildings from solar radiations. The air movement in between the 2 walls avoids the inside walls to get hot. This ingenious low-tech system suits perfectly to a desert context such as Nouackchott. The base of the building is covered by the local stones from the Atar area.

© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

Project location

Address: Rue de la Région Île-de-France، Nouakchott, Mauritania

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Segond-Guyon Architectes
#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Mauritania
Cite: "Lycée Français Théodore Monod / Segond-Guyon Architectes" 06 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934873/lycee-francais-theodore-monod-segond-guyon-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

