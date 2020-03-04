World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Norway
  5. Flekkefjord Cultural Center / Helen & Hard

Flekkefjord Cultural Center / Helen & Hard

Save this project
Flekkefjord Cultural Center / Helen & Hard

© Jiri Havran © Jiri Havran © Jiri Havran © Jiri Havran + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Flekkefjord, Norway
  • Architects: Helen & Hard
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3500.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Jiri Havran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cembrit Akustikk Fin, Graphisoft SE, Icopal Noxite, JEZET SEATING, Kebony, LIGNOTREND, Robert McNeel & Associates, Wicona
Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated on the waterfront of Flekkefjord, a town on Norway’s south coast. it incorporates a theater hall, cinema, library, black box, youth club, and a cultural school. The task was to combine various cultural functions as compact and efficient as possible and to create spaces that facilitate synergies, multi-use and attractive meeting places. It should be inviting and inspiring and build further on Flekkefjord's identity.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

The main gesture of the cultural centre is the large stairwell towards the plaza and harbor, both indoor and outdoor, which leads the audience from the entrance to all public functions in the higher stories. The outdoor stair doubles as a south-facing amphi and extends the public area of the plaza up on the façade of the cultural centre. Indoor the stairs help to distribute the audience to different levels from the lower foyer at larger events, without the foyer seeming empty at smaller events. In the evening the stairs and the foyer-ceiling visually transform communication- and mingling areas into one big space connecting to the plaza outside. This spatial continuity is accentuated by a stepped ceiling design folding down to form the back wall of the foyer and linking to the large frontal stairwell in similar red colour and lighting strips marking the steps.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

The cantilevering roof structure over the foyer is made of glue-laminated timber beams, other walls and floors are made in concrete clad with birch plywood in the public areas. 

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

The building is situated in Flekkefjord´s traditional city structure of white timber clad 2-3 story buildings. A challenge was to adapt the new large building in scale and materiality to the existing buildings. This is achieved by keeping heights low and with a roof geometry that is shaped and adjusted to different contextual situations. One smaller traditional house on the plot was kept and built around. The facades towards the city have smaller openings which relate to the typical vernacular façade rhythms clad in white timber panels whilst towards the public square and the fjord view the facades open up with a generous reception hall reaching over three stories.

Save this picture!
© Jiri Havran
© Jiri Havran

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Flekkefjord, Norway

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Helen & Hard
Office

Products

Wood Glass Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Norway
Cite: "Flekkefjord Cultural Center / Helen & Hard" 04 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934859/flekkefjord-cultural-center-helen-and-hard/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream