The Centrum Club / Abin Design Studio

The Centrum Club / Abin Design Studio

© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Dombivli, India
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Sonia Guha, Samya Ghatak, Poorvi Dugar Ajmera, Usha Thakvani, and Mayuresh Kelvalkar from Lodha Group
  • Clients: Lodha Group
  • Landscape: Design Cell
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the largest townships in the country, The Centrum Club's planning is inspired from traditional 'wada' houses of Maharashtra where groups of rooms are arranged around one or many courtyards. In this clubhouse, the courtyard is translated as an activity zone comprising swimming pools and a deck.

© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri

This water court is flanked by naturally ventilated, semi-open hallways that organically extend to form the cafe and juice bar around it's edges. While connecting various enclosed functions, they also connect to the open children's play areas creating an interesting juxtaposition of open, semi-open and covered spaces, blurring the boundaries of inside and outside. The material palette is also a steady transition across the spaces furthering the intent of seamlessness.

© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
Perspective elevation
Perspective elevation
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri

Dynamic volumes in massing encapsulate the built and un-built spaces while keeping the courtyards shaded from Western sun and glare. A composition of bold exterior finishes in Weathered Steel and Rough Plaster are punctuated by graphically located openings to frame views of the distant hills. Dramatic light and shadows, and playful glimpses across inside and outside extend the building's reach beyond the physical site.

© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri
© Niveditaa Gupta, Samya Ghatak, Abin Chaudhuri

Project location

Address: Dombivli, Maharashtra, India

Abin Design Studio
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture India
Cite: "The Centrum Club / Abin Design Studio" 04 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934853/the-centrum-club-abin-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

