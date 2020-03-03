World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture

The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture

Save this project
The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Palo Alto, United States
  • Landscape Architects: Ground Studio
  • Builder: Baywest Builders
  • Structural Engineer: Strandberg Engineering
  • Civil Engineer: BKF Engineers 
  • Geothermal Engineer: Romig Engineers Inc 
  • Arborist: Urban Tree Management 
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. The clients of The Sanctuary, recent empty-nesters planning ahead to retirement, hoped to downsize and simplify in the design of their new Palo Alto home. When the clients purchased the property, an old wooden fence across the front yard and the original house closed off the site from the street. Behind this rough and aged presentation, however, was an urban refuge of lush vegetation throughout the deep lot. This sense of discovery served as the original inspiration for the design of the house and directed both architect and client to its culmination.   

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The proximity of the downtown Palo Alto area by foot and bike was fundamental to the clients’ decision to purchase this lot, and their belief in the building to a higher density in an urban setting leads to the inclusion of a second-story apartment. The couple fell in love with the overgrown garden and its obvious potential, approaching Ground Studio to help them enhance the landscape; retaining scenes of serenity and surprise while creating more of a cohesive and modern feel. Through their collaboration with the landscape team, the clients connected with Feldman Architecture, bringing with them a desire to design a long-lasting modern house that fit comfortably into the surrounding neighborhood while featuring its unique and charming landscape.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The house is sited quietly behind the large heritage oak tree with its canopy stretching across the generously sized front yard. After passing under its branches, guests are lead through a series of courtyards and view gardens that weave through the undulating footprint of the building. Each interior space is paired with its own landscape moment, allowing the architecture and landscape to flow into each other. 

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

 The structure floats on stilts of piers, allowing the building to participate in dialogue with the trees on-site while protecting the root areas. The floor plate projects beyond the building envelope and dissolves into balconies to blur the sense of indoor/outdoor while at the same time lifting the building up from the ground. Even the driveway is constructed out of floating concrete structural slabs supported on piers to minimize the impact on the heritage oak tree. By expanding the living area to spill into the outdoor spaces, our teams provided ample room for the clients to entertain their ever-expanding family. 

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

 Three pavilions span the depth of the lot. The thoughtfully placed second-story apartment is designed for rentals. Below, board-formed concrete walls serve as organizing elements in the main residence which separate private from public areas. Diffused natural streams into space throughout the day, working gently with the clean material palette of concrete and Alaskan yellow cedar. The Sanctuary was constructed as a modern house that allows the landscape to speak first. The design features its many hidden courtyards, inviting guests to experience the same sense of wonder that first drew the clients to this urban oasis. 

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Feldman Architecture
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "The Sanctuary House / Feldman Architecture" 03 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934844/the-sanctuary-house-feldman-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream