Moutain House of Lew / LEW JOESON

Moutain House of Lew / LEW JOESON

© E-Jay

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: LEW JOESON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: E-Jay, Chong Wang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 华新, 原生泰
  • Architect In Charge: Jiusan Liu
  • Landscape Design: Jiusan Liu, Hanyu Gao
  • Structural Design: Zhi Liu
  • Interior Design: Jiusan Liu
  • Client: Bing Liu
© E-Jay
© E-Jay

Text description provided by the architects. The house is rebuilt on my family’s old house site， on the front-side of a quadrangle embosomed by mountains. Dad have been left here for work for decades, and decided to rebuild the house two years ago, as a long stay place for grandma, and temporary residence for relatives and friends(about 30 people during spring festival). Not only basic life demands should be supplied, but also two requirements are emphasized by dad: 1.Classy outlook comparing nearby; 2. Plenty of terrace space to receive neighbors. I got the idea that the house should get close to nature, and noticed some drama in humanity: men hope a cut above others, simultaneously intimacy with them.

© E-Jay
© E-Jay
site plan
site plan
© E-Jay
© E-Jay

In architecture respect, this project should deal with three problems as well as basic function requirements:
1. What posture should the building be to respond dad’s dual character of demands?
2. How to balance the relationship between the new building’s big volume and the old courtyard’s small scale?
3. How to connect the nature environment surrounds the site?

© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang

At last the design coordinates the huge outlook and the small courtyard, with a pent-roof from the yard side up to the front side; in front of the building, several plain stage in different height adjust the land form, constructing territory like bounding wall, simultaneously staying an friendly gesture for neighbors;

© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang

an outdoor path connects the stages, being an open spatial sequence; the path connects indoor space of every floor through entrance guard,, making every level attaches the earth, creating a close relationship between man and nature which have been never seen in traditional residence.

© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang

Unattainable, as well as sending a man to a view who never seen, a mountain is of dual character. The architecture finally constructs an experience as climbing: unattainable-winding path leads to quiet seclusion- opening up. With multivariate “mountain”, meets man’s complicated needs, blends into the nature around.

© Chong Wang
© Chong Wang

