Malpasse Stadium / Guillaume Pepin architect + Fabrice Giraud architect

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Soccer Stadium
Marseille, France
  • Client: City of Marseille
© WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Text description provided by the architects. The purpose of the program was the transformation of the existing stabilized soccer field into an approved turf pitch. Creation of a 900 m² building with 4 player changing rooms, 2 referee changing rooms, toilets, a delegate room and an infirmary, 4 additional changing rooms for schoolchildren, a clubhouse, accommodation and caretaker's office, refreshments, and premises annexes. 

Courtesy of Guillaume Pepin architecte

The project is a square part of the rising topography of the plot. It is semi-buried. It is accessed from the top of the building, with a dominant view of the gazebo on the playground. 

Floor plan
Floor plan
© WE ARE CONTENT(S)

Access to the field and the stands is by a large staircase, descending on the northeast corner of the field, nod to the players' entrance to a large stadium, but here in a reverse process, where c 'is the public who arrives on the field, before joining their stands. 

© WE ARE CONTENT(S)
© WE ARE CONTENT(S)

The building in rough formwork concrete, like 2 strips of concrete, 2 strata coming juxtaposed. The slab overhangs protect from the sun and rain, accompany the players' exit from the locker room and play with Mediterranean light, drawing on the façades changing shadows. 

Courtesy of Guillaume Pepin architecte

Project location

Address: Malpassé, 13013 Marseille, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Guillaume Pepin architect
Fabrice Giraud architect
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Stadiums Soccer stadium France
