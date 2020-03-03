World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Embassy
  4. Ghana
  5. French Embassy in Accra / Segond-Guyon Architectes

French Embassy in Accra / Segond-Guyon Architectes

Save this project
French Embassy in Accra / Segond-Guyon Architectes

© Studio Erick Saillet © Studio Erick Saillet © Studio Erick Saillet © Studio Erick Saillet + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Embassy
Accra, Ghana
  • Local Architect: DGB
  • Clients: French Ministry of foreign Affairs
  • Engineering: MTC
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the French Ambassador Residence in Ghana. This site is remarkable due to the architecture value of the Building, rare colonial architecture from the 50’s, and the quality of the 3ha Park’s landscape. The architectural language of the new Embassy finds its inspiration in the respect of these two major components of the site.

Save this picture!
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

The new Embassy is designed as a sober and compact architecture. The volumes, pierced by 2 patios, are rationally stacked to offer a unique and coherent entity. The relationship between the existing and the new building is reinforced by the use of similar architectural features such as cantilevers and terraces. Theses cantilevers creates pedestrian alleys along the building protected from the sun. The rhythm of the façade reflects the inner functional organization and the partitions of the offices. A great modularity of the inner space is making possible thank to the rationalization of the façade module.

Save this picture!
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

The smooth, shiny and ingeniously folded facade reflects its environment and reacts to the natural light, changing the facade colors along the day. The external insulation is covered by prefabricated concrete panels and the windows joinery is made of local iroko wood. The inside floor is all made of terrazzo. The double-height space of the reception is emphasized by the geometrical pattern of the terrazzo floor.

Save this picture!
© Studio Erick Saillet
© Studio Erick Saillet

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Fourth Circular Rd, Accra, Ghana

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Segond-Guyon Architectes
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Embassy Ghana
Cite: "French Embassy in Accra / Segond-Guyon Architectes" 03 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934803/french-embassy-in-accra-segond-guyon-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream