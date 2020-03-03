World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ibinamoa House / Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves

Ibinamoa House / Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves

Save this project
Ibinamoa House / Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves

© Henry Nakayama © Henry Nakayama © Henry Nakayama © Henry Nakayama + 20

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Piracaia, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6168.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Henry Nakayama
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alexandre Brito, Ecoconcreto, Fibravan, Jmar, Lajes Paulista, Marcenaria Sadi, Marmoraria Capuava, Pauliter, Pedras Bandeirantes
  • Architect In Charge: Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves
  • Engineering: José Eduardo Machado Bueno/ Solfix
  • Builder: Milton Aparecido da Silva
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Henry Nakayama
© Henry Nakayama

Text description provided by the architects. Ibinamoa, in Tupi Guarani, means ‘the place of the stranger’. The client, indeed, is a native of Scotland, and one with a particular attachment to his collection of books. The project was therefore inspired to design a floor-to-ceiling library to lead from the upper terrace to his office, which affords a breath-taking view of the Mantiqueira mountain range.

Save this picture!
© Henry Nakayama
© Henry Nakayama
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Henry Nakayama
© Henry Nakayama

As if challenging the concrete structure, we opted for a lightness of form, which gives the impression that the house has just touched down on the ground and is adjusting to its topography. We wanted a house that would both welcome guests inside and maximise the view outside. Its form is longitudinal with a vast expanse of glass, and the surrounding terraces render the interior-exterior boundaries fluid. 

Save this picture!
© Henry Nakayama
© Henry Nakayama

The design allows direct access to the garden from the two levels of the house. Inside, the simplicity of the materials is enhanced by the exposed concrete. The free-floating stairway pursues the same ideal of celebrating, at the same time, mass and airiness.

Save this picture!
© Henry Nakayama
© Henry Nakayama

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Ibinamoa House / Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves" [Casa Ibinamoa / Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves] 03 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934783/ibinamoa-house-patricia-troster-rodrigues-alves/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream