Ibinamoa House / Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves

Architect In Charge: Patricia Troster Rodrigues Alves

Engineering: José Eduardo Machado Bueno/ Solfix

Builder: Milton Aparecido da Silva

Text description provided by the architects. Ibinamoa, in Tupi Guarani, means ‘the place of the stranger’. The client, indeed, is a native of Scotland, and one with a particular attachment to his collection of books. The project was therefore inspired to design a floor-to-ceiling library to lead from the upper terrace to his office, which affords a breath-taking view of the Mantiqueira mountain range.

As if challenging the concrete structure, we opted for a lightness of form, which gives the impression that the house has just touched down on the ground and is adjusting to its topography. We wanted a house that would both welcome guests inside and maximise the view outside. Its form is longitudinal with a vast expanse of glass, and the surrounding terraces render the interior-exterior boundaries fluid.

The design allows direct access to the garden from the two levels of the house. Inside, the simplicity of the materials is enhanced by the exposed concrete. The free-floating stairway pursues the same ideal of celebrating, at the same time, mass and airiness.