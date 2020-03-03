Grafton Architects: Get to Know 2020 Pritzker Winners’ Built Work

Save this picture! Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

+ 16

Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara founded Grafton Architects in 1978, after they met each other at the School of Architecture at University College Dublin. The practice, named after the street where the duo's first office was located, has been awarded this year’s prestigious 2020 Pritzker Award. Grafton's built work reflects the continued search of architectural excellence, in buildings ranging from small scale housing to large public volumes.

Save this picture! Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects. Image © Frederico Brunetti

Farrell and McNamara have an extensive architecture portfolio that tackles various aspects of the field. Among other outstanding activities, they were both teachers at University College Dublin, contributing to the upcoming generations in architecture. They have traveled internationally giving lectures and taught in other institutions including the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio in Switzerland.

Save this picture! Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

In 2012 they received the Venice Biennale Silver Lion Award for their exhibition "Architecture as New Geography", and were appointed co-curators of the 16th edition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2018, under the theme FREESPACE.

Related Article Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara Named 2020 Pritzker Prize Laureates

Save this picture! University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

Their portfolio features a variety of built projects mainly located in Ireland, alongside works in Italy, France, and Peru, which resulted from winning competition commissions. With a sensitive approach to geography, culture, and context of the building sites, Grafton has realized numerous educational buildings, housing, and cultural and civic institutions. Here is an impressive list of projects the practice has produced in over four decades.

Built Works

Save this picture! Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

Save this picture! Engineering and Technology University / Grafton Architects + Shell Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Shell Arquitectos

Save this picture! University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

Save this picture! Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects. Image © Frederico Brunetti

Save this picture! Waterloo Lane Mews / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh

Save this picture! Solstice Arts Centre / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh

Save this picture! Urban Institute of Ireland / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh

Complete List

2019 Institut Mines Télécom, Paris, Saclay, France

2019 Université Toulouse 1 Capitole, Toulouse, France

2011 Ashford Social Housing, Dublin, Ireland

2009 Offices for the Department of Finance, Dublin, Ireland

2008 Drogheda Fire and Rescue Services Station, Drogheda, Ireland

2008 Philibin Bowman Extension, Dublin, Ireland

2008 Greenfield House Extension, Dublin, Ireland

2006 Extension to School of Mechanical Engineering (Phases II and III), Dublin, Ireland

2006 Loreto Community School, Milford, Ireland

2005 Dalkey, Social Housing, Dublin, Ireland

2003 Ardscoil Mhuire Ballinasloe, Galway, Ireland

2003 North Kildare Educate Together School, Celbridge, Ireland

2003 Coláiste Eoin agus Íosagáin, Dublin, Ireland

2001 Office Infill, Dublin City University, Dublin, Ireland

2001 Civic Offices Public Building and Public Space, Dunshaughlin, Ireland

2001 Hanlon House, Dublin, Ireland

2000 North King Street Housing, Dublin, Ireland

2000 Landscape and Infrastructure Project, Dublin, Ireland

2000 South Earl Street Housing, Dublin, Ireland

1999 Denzille Lane Cinema, Dublin, Ireland

1998 Office Building, Little Strand Street, Dublin, Ireland

1998 Motorway Bridges, Ireland

1998 Gill House, Westport, Ireland

1998 Mara House, Kinvara, Ireland

1998 Dix House, Howth, Ireland

1999 Hall House, Dublin, Ireland

1996 The Department of Mechanical Engineering (Phase I), Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

1992-99 Oughterard, Castleblayney and Celbridge Schools, Oughterard, Castleblayney, Celbridge, Ireland

1996 Temple Bar Square, Public Space and Mixed Use Building, Dublin, Ireland

1995 Gray & O’Connell House, Doolin, Ireland

1992 Boland & Kane Mews Houses, Dublin, Ireland