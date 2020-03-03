World
  Grafton Architects: Get to Know 2020 Pritzker Winners' Built Work

University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert Urban Institute of Ireland / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh Waterloo Lane Mews / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve + 16

Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara founded Grafton Architects in 1978, after they met each other at the School of Architecture at University College Dublin. The practice, named after the street where the duo's first office was located, has been awarded this year’s prestigious 2020 Pritzker Award. Grafton's built work reflects the continued search of architectural excellence, in buildings ranging from small scale housing to large public volumes.

Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects. Image © Frederico Brunetti
Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects. Image © Frederico Brunetti

Farrell and McNamara have an extensive architecture portfolio that tackles various aspects of the field. Among other outstanding activities, they were both teachers at University College Dublin, contributing to the upcoming generations in architecture. They have traveled internationally giving lectures and taught in other institutions including the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio in Switzerland.

Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve
Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

In 2012 they received the Venice Biennale Silver Lion Award for their exhibition "Architecture as New Geography", and were appointed co-curators of the 16th edition of La Biennale di Venezia in 2018, under the theme FREESPACE.

University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert
University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

Their portfolio features a variety of built projects mainly located in Ireland, alongside works in Italy, France, and Peru, which resulted from winning competition commissions. With a sensitive approach to geography, culture, and context of the building sites, Grafton has realized numerous educational buildings, housing, and cultural and civic institutions. Here is an impressive list of projects the practice has produced in over four decades.

Built Works

2019 Town House Building, Kingston University, Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve
Kingston University Town House / Grafton Architects. Image © Ed Reeve

2015 University Campus UTEC Lima, Lima, Peru

Engineering and Technology University / Grafton Architects + Shell Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Shell Arquitectos
Engineering and Technology University / Grafton Architects + Shell Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Shell Arquitectos

2012 Medical School, Student Housing, Piazza and Pergola, University of Limerick, Limerick, Ireland

University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert
University of Limerick Medical School / Grafton Architects. Image © Dennis Gilbert

2008 Universita Luigi Bocconi, Milan, Italy

Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects. Image © Frederico Brunetti
Universita Luigi Bocconi / Grafton Architects. Image © Frederico Brunetti

2008 Waterloo Lane Mews, Dublin, Ireland

Waterloo Lane Mews / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh
Waterloo Lane Mews / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh

2007 Solstice Arts Centre, Navan, Ireland

Solstice Arts Centre / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh
Solstice Arts Centre / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh

2002 Urban Institute of Ireland, Dublin, Ireland

Urban Institute of Ireland / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh
Urban Institute of Ireland / Grafton Architects. Image © Ros Kavanagh

Complete List

2019 Institut Mines Télécom, Paris, Saclay, France
2019 Université Toulouse 1 Capitole, Toulouse, France
2011 Ashford Social Housing, Dublin, Ireland
2009 Offices for the Department of Finance, Dublin, Ireland
2008 Drogheda Fire and Rescue Services Station, Drogheda, Ireland
2008 Philibin Bowman Extension, Dublin, Ireland
2008 Greenfield House Extension, Dublin, Ireland
2006 Extension to School of Mechanical Engineering (Phases II and III), Dublin, Ireland
2006 Loreto Community School, Milford, Ireland
2005 Dalkey, Social Housing, Dublin, Ireland
2003 Ardscoil Mhuire Ballinasloe, Galway, Ireland
2003 North Kildare Educate Together School, Celbridge, Ireland
2003 Coláiste Eoin agus Íosagáin, Dublin, Ireland
2001 Office Infill, Dublin City University, Dublin, Ireland
2001 Civic Offices Public Building and Public Space, Dunshaughlin, Ireland
2001 Hanlon House, Dublin, Ireland
2000 North King Street Housing, Dublin, Ireland
2000 Landscape and Infrastructure Project, Dublin, Ireland
2000 South Earl Street Housing, Dublin, Ireland
1999 Denzille Lane Cinema, Dublin, Ireland
1998 Office Building, Little Strand Street, Dublin, Ireland
1998 Motorway Bridges, Ireland
1998 Gill House, Westport, Ireland
1998 Mara House, Kinvara, Ireland
1998 Dix House, Howth, Ireland
1999  Hall House, Dublin, Ireland
1996 The Department of Mechanical Engineering (Phase I), Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland
1992-99 Oughterard, Castleblayney and Celbridge Schools, Oughterard, Castleblayney, Celbridge, Ireland
1996 Temple Bar Square, Public Space and Mixed Use Building, Dublin, Ireland
1995 Gray & O’Connell House, Doolin, Ireland
1992 Boland & Kane Mews Houses, Dublin, Ireland

News Articles
