Construction Works Begin on Hugh Broughton's Discovery Building at Rothera Research Station in Antarctica

A new building in Antarctica breaks ground at the Rothera Research Station. Designed by Hugh Broughton Architects, the project commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), aims to facilitate the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) ongoing climate-related research.

Commemorating the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica by the British, the new facility “will enable a world-leading capability to ensure that Britain remains at the forefront of climate, biodiversity and ocean research in the Polar Regions”. In fact, the operations building, named The Discovery Building, scheduled for completion in 2023, is a two-storey 4,500m2 structure that will accommodate preparation areas for field expeditions, a central store, medical facility, offices, recreational spaces, workshops and areas for plants. The interior space features open-plan workspaces, vibrant colours, natural light, and transparent glazed screens in order to create a practical place for researchers.

Rothera Research Station, operating since 1975, is located at the southern extremity of Adelaide Island, supporting all BAS operations and scientific research in Antarctica. Part of the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation (AIM) Programme, the project will also update the infrastructure at Rothera so that it remains cost-effective and safe. Actually, “the new facility will consolidate and rationalise the estate, replacing a series of buildings spread across the site which are outdated or costly to maintain”. Once the renovation works, on-going from 2018, are complete, Rothera will become a centre of excellence for polar science for all UK scientists, and a station of choice for international collaboration.

This is an exciting milestone in a long-term plan to modernise Rothera Research Station. Once built, this new facility will enhance significantly our operational support to deep-field science campaigns. -- Jon Ager, Director of the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Programme, BAS.

Aiming for a BREEAM accreditation, the project takes on the highest environmental standards. “The energy-efficient, aerodynamic design is oriented into the prevailing wind and utilises a deflector to channel air at higher speeds down the leeward face, minimising snow accumulation around the entire perimeter of the building”. In order to reduce energy use, the facades are made out of composite insulated metal panels and triple glazing. Finally, the facility’s pale blue colour minimises the impacts of degradation from high levels of UV.

This cutting-edge facility will support scientists who are investigating the impacts of climate change on our planet as we race to find solutions which will support our future. We are thrilled to be part of a dynamic team working with BAS to deliver the project, which will mark another important step in the development of the architecture of Antarctica. -- Hugh Broughton, Director, Hugh Broughton Architects.

Designed by Hugh Broughton Architects, the world’s leading designer of research facilities in the Polar Regions, best known for the design of Halley VI Antarctic Research Station created for the British Antarctic Survey, the Discovery Building aims to have a minimal impact on the site.

Delivered by the Antarctic Infrastructure Modernisation Partnership, which includes construction partner BAM and their team, Hugh Broughton Architects and design consultants Sweco, with Ramboll acting as BAS’s Technical Advisers, with their team NORR Architects and Turner & Townsend, the project is clearly a joint effort.

It is a privilege for all those involved to be breaking ground for this state-of-the-art building, on this momentous anniversary for the continent. We are all part of a team supporting BAS in continuing its pioneering science research so we can better understand our planet. -- Graham Hopper, Project Director and Manager of the BAM construction partnership.