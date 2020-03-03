Brandon Haw Imagines a New High-Tech Office Tower in Pittsburgh

JMC Holdings unveiled images of a 21-story office building in Pittsburgh’s 1501 Penn Ave. Designed by Brandon Haw Architecture, an international architecture studio based in New York, in collaboration with the AM/Woolly Group, the new commercial structure is LEED-certified.

Pittsburgh has become one of the country’s leading cities for work. In fact, it is home for major companies such as Google, Apple, Bosch, Uber, Microsoft, IBM, as well as many others. Located between 15th Street and 16th Street at the gateway to Pittsburgh’s Strip District, a hub for business, technology, culture and innovation, 1501 Penn Ave “is perfectly engineered for modern business needs featuring flexible and efficient floor plans, tall ceilings, an abundance of natural light, energy-efficient systems, class- A amenities”.

1501 Penn Ave is designed to be a responsive, energy-efficient and adaptable building; a calm and timeless addition to the Strip District, providing flexible office space that is future proofed for a new generation of workplace needs. Great care has been taken to improve the public realm with colonnaded retail frontages and tree lined streets, whilst promoting a rich bike culture that shall activate and reinforce the pedestrian and cycle linkages along Smallman Street, 15th street and Penn Avenue, with the surrounding neighborhood found in this community. -- Brandon Haw, Architect.

New York-based British Architect Brandon Haw, responsible for acclaimed projects worldwide, envisioned a 950,000 square foot development that includes 13 office floors, a retail colonnade, and storefront at grade level.

At the ground level, the design generates an open public space with a cycle café and bike shop, along with other top retail and culinary offerings. The project will also hold common conference rooms, fitness center and a landscaped outdoor terrace overlooking the Strip District and the Alleghany River.

With nearly 900 parking units, 1501 Penn Ave also incorporates electric car charging stations, a comprehensive bicycle parking, and a maintenance facility.