BIG Designs No 1 Quayside, an Office Building in Newcastle, UK

BIG has just released images of No 1 Quayside, its latest office building in Newcastle. Designed in collaboration with local studio Xsite Architecture, the project’s curvature is directly inspired by the bridges over the River Tyne and the sloping neighboring hills.

Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of EYELEVEL

Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

In progress, the building is bordered by major transportation arteries. Located “just off the Quayside”, near the waterway, between the Tyne and Millennium Bridges, the 12-story project will hold 10,000-square-metres of workspace and rooftop gardens. Imagined as a new landmark for the city, No 1 Quayside “reflects the dynamic quality of its surroundings”.

Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

With a curved mass, emphasizing the road’s arc, the architects generate “a slender 13m ribbon-like office space”. Inspired by the architectonic elements of the site, the nearby bridges, and the surrounding landscape, the development takes on a curved and sinuous design. Resembling the serpentine pavilion, the structure blends in its context, extending the urban fabric of the city.

Related Article

BIG Designs Toyota Woven City, the World’s First Urban Incubator

Courtesy of EYELEVEL
Courtesy of EYELEVEL

Green roof terraces and private gardens open up the project to its natural context. In fact, “the rooftop acts as a fifth façade” going down to create the garden terraces, “connected by a stair at the western edge serving as a secondary means of fire egress and a linear park”.Commissioned by estate agent Knight Frank, No 1 Quayside replaces an old structure that once housed a nightclub.

Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Name: NO. 1 QUAYSIDE
  • Program: Commercial
  • Status: In Progress
  • Size in m2: 10000
  • Project type: Commission
  • Client: Rob Cameron
  • Collaborators: xsite architecture, Knight Frank
  • Location: Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
  • Partners-in-Charge: Bjarke Ingels, Andreas Klok Pedersen
  • Project Leaders: Andy Young, Lauren Connell
  • Team: Shengyha (Vic) Huang, Mike Yin

Project gallery

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "BIG Designs No 1 Quayside, an Office Building in Newcastle, UK" 02 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

