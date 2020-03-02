Urban/Soup Market Fit for Soup Start-up / Designliga

+ 18

Fast Food • Munich, Germany Architects: Designliga

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 62.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Andreas Hoernisch

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Magis

Head Of Interior Design: Christina Koepf

Managing Partner, Creative Director: Sasa Stanojcic

Partner, Art Director: Andreas Doehring

Design: Dominik Pander

Interior Design: Agnes Leitenbacher

Clients: Tim Maiwald, Daniel Schmel

Collaborators: Sebastian Blum, Viktor Gilz, Björn Wallbaum

Text description provided by the architects. Urban Soup GmbH is a Munich-based startup. It was founded in 2015 by Tim Maiwald and Daniel Schmel, both students at the time. Their mission was to create delicious soups for sipping straight out of the jar – and by doing so, play the ubiquitous fast-food chains at their own game.

Task. Develop and implement a brand and retail design concept for market testing with the aim of rolling out a nationwide franchise.

Approach. Starting from an examination of what determines urbanity, the creative approach was built on themes of improvisation, connectivity and privacy, and subcultural communication. The core idea of “We´re working on it” reflected the individual themes and brought together all design activities.

The modular structure created flexible, customizable design options for both corporate and interior design while showcasing the distinctive brand profile. Individual store designs drew on the modules for colour scheme (e.g. “Potato Soup” base colour used for all materials), materials (perforated wood, mesh, neon lighting, steel, glass) and styling (walls of posters, defined elements of improvisation, wall graphics).