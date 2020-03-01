World
Summerhouse Solvikene / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Summerhouse Solvikene / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

© Peo Olsson

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mölle, Sweden
  • Chief Architect : Johan Sundberg
  • Associate Architect: Itziar del Río Gómiz
  • Structural Engineer: Sven-Göran Svensson (SG Svensson AB)
  • Contractor: Maths Hansson (M H Bygg)
  • Builders: Maths Hansson, Martin Hermansson
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. On a steep slope overlooking the sea lies Summerhouse Solviken. Twelve steel pillars lift the house off the ground and place it level with the surrounding treetops. The elevated position amplifies its amazing views and distances it from the adjacent street.

© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

 A long stair leads up to the house from the street level. The main entrance is reached via a large balcony that runs along two sides of the house. The combined kitchen and living room, as well as one of the three bedrooms, can be opened towards the balcony through large sliding glass doors.

© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

The natural colors of the surroundings have been the starting point for the colouration of the building. Facade boards, balcony railings and visible parts of the load-bearing structure are set in subdued green hues. Facade paneling is treated to a warm natural tone and the aluminum frames of the doors and windows are powder coated in black.

© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Summerhouse Solvikene / Johan Sundberg arkitektur" 01 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934659/summerhouse-solvikene-johan-sundberg-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

