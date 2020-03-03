Space Saloon and Designers on Holiday Announce New Design Festival in California

Space Saloon and Designers on Holiday have announced DeSaturated, a week-long interdisciplinary community-in-residence design festival in California's Cuyama Valley. Following the success of the first two iterations, LANDING and FIELDWORKS, the team is returning to California once more. The community-in-residence program will bring together designers, artists and researchers to address issues of water scarcity.

Teaming up with Blue Sky Center in New Cuyama, the DeSaturated program will be a week long festival with participants from across the globe. The eight day program supports the communal creation of hands-on educational workshops and site-specific building projects that question notions of context and place in regards to water scarcity. Set between the Sierra Madre and Caliente mountain ranges north of Los Angeles, the outdoor campus will set the stage for collaborative learning. The program is open to all students and young professionals in the art, design, and architecture disciplines. Participants will engage directly with a diverse group of interdisciplinary experts, gain experience in a variety of hands-on design and construction techniques, and experience a social environment with musical performances, lectures and public events.

Workshop leaders for this year include Deborah Garcia and Brooke Holm (NNASA), Galo Canizares and Stephanie Sang Delgado (office ca), Yara Feghali and Viviane El-Kmati (Folly Feast Lab), Cameron Kursel, Eli Liebenow and Julia DiPietro (Definitely Not Architecture), Lauren MacDonald (Working Cloth), and Daniele Frazier. Building projects will be curated by Space Saloon and Designers on Holiday, bringing together an eclectic group of professional architects to design and build a series of community pavilions themed around the idea of water and bathing.

