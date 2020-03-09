World
Water and Public Spaces: 19 Pools Around the World

Often times in architecture, the way that a project's ability of its underscored elements to subtly carry a dialogue with the existing site is one of the most powerful moments in design. Swimming pools are a great example of these types of projects, since their designs often are a direct response to a variety of existing site conditions, including occupying both inside and outside spaces, assuming different forms, and incorporating a variety of finishes that might completely transform the aesthetic of the space.

The swimming pool typology as a whole represents a wide range of site adaptation and material expression in architecture that, when well executed, has the power to produce beautiful effects. Below, we have compiled a list of swimming pools located around the world that demonstrate these achievements at all scales.

Camping Stella Maris Swimming Pool and Reception / NFO

Camping Stella Maris Swimming Pool and Reception / NFO. Image: © Marko Mihaljević
Hubertus Pool / noa* network of architecture

Hubertus Pool / noa*. Image: © Alex Filz
"Tournesol" Swimming Pool Refurbishment / Urbane Kultur

"Tournesol" Swimming Pool Refurbishment / Urbane Kultur. Image: © Jean Baptiste Dorner
Therapeutic Pool / meier + associés architectes

Therapeutic Pool / meier + associes architectes. Image: © Yves André
Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos

Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos. Image: © Courtesy of A2arquitectos
Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio

Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio. Image: © Héléne Binet
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image: © Onnis Luque
Swimming Pool Extension in Bagneux / Dominique Coulon & associés

Swimming Pool Extension in Bagneux / Dominique Coulon & associés. Image: © David Romero-Uzeda
Indoor Swimming Pool in Litomyšl / Architekti DRNH

Indoor Swimming Pool in Litomyšl / Architekti DRNH. Image: © Tomáš Malý
Swimming Pool in “Bola de Oro” Sports Centre / José Luis Rodríguez Gil, Jorge Molinero Sánchez

Swimming Pool in “Bola de Oro” Sports Centre / José Luis Rodríguez Gil. Image: © Fernando Alda
Riberão Swimming Pools / Pitagoras Group

Riberão Swimming Pools / Pitagoras Group. Image: © Luis Ferreira Alves
Municipal Sports Center and Swimming Pools / Alfonso Reina

Municipal Sports Center and Swimming Pools / Alfonso Reina. Image: © José Hevia
Thermal Springs Pools Poça da Dona Beija / m-arquitectos

Thermal Springs Pools Poça da Dona Beija / M - ARQUITECTOS. Image: © Paulo Goulart
Therapeutic Pools for La Esperanza School / FUSTER + Architects

Therapeutic Pools for La Esperanza School / FUSTER + Architects. Image: © Jaime Navarro
The Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

The Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
AISJ Aquatic Center / Flansburgh Architects

AISJ Aquatic Center / Flansburgh Architects. Image: © Stephen O'Raw
Leça Swimming Pools / Álvaro Siza Vieira

Leça Swimming Pools / Álvaro Siza. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
National Stadium Aquatics Center / Iglesis Prat Arquitectos

National Stadium Aquatics Center / Iglesis Prat Arquitectos.
Badeschiff / Wilk-Salinas Architekten

Badeschiff / Wilk-Salinas Architekten. Image: © Kulturarena Veranstaltungs
About this author
Julia Brant
Author

