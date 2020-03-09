Water and Public Spaces: 19 Pools Around the World
Written by Julia Brant | Translated by Amanda Peixoto Almeida
Often times in architecture, the way that a project's ability of its underscored elements to subtly carry a dialogue with the existing site is one of the most powerful moments in design. Swimming pools are a great example of these types of projects, since their designs often are a direct response to a variety of existing site conditions, including occupying both inside and outside spaces, assuming different forms, and incorporating a variety of finishes that might completely transform the aesthetic of the space.
The swimming pool typology as a whole represents a wide range of site adaptation and material expression in architecture that, when well executed, has the power to produce beautiful effects. Below, we have compiled a list of swimming pools located around the world that demonstrate these achievements at all scales.
