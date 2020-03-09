Water and Public Spaces: 19 Pools Around the World

Save this picture! Leça Swimming Pools / Álvaro Siza. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Often times in architecture, the way that a project's ability of its underscored elements to subtly carry a dialogue with the existing site is one of the most powerful moments in design. Swimming pools are a great example of these types of projects, since their designs often are a direct response to a variety of existing site conditions, including occupying both inside and outside spaces, assuming different forms, and incorporating a variety of finishes that might completely transform the aesthetic of the space.

The swimming pool typology as a whole represents a wide range of site adaptation and material expression in architecture that, when well executed, has the power to produce beautiful effects. Below, we have compiled a list of swimming pools located around the world that demonstrate these achievements at all scales.

Save this picture! Camping Stella Maris Swimming Pool and Reception / NFO. Image: © Marko Mihaljević

Save this picture! "Tournesol" Swimming Pool Refurbishment / Urbane Kultur. Image: © Jean Baptiste Dorner

Save this picture! Therapeutic Pool / meier + associes architectes. Image: © Yves André

Save this picture! Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos. Image: © Courtesy of A2arquitectos

Save this picture! Feng Shui Swimming Pool / Mikou Studio. Image: © Héléne Binet

Save this picture! Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano. Image: © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Swimming Pool Extension in Bagneux / Dominique Coulon & associés. Image: © David Romero-Uzeda

Save this picture! Indoor Swimming Pool in Litomyšl / Architekti DRNH. Image: © Tomáš Malý

Save this picture! Swimming Pool in “Bola de Oro” Sports Centre / José Luis Rodríguez Gil. Image: © Fernando Alda

Save this picture! Riberão Swimming Pools / Pitagoras Group. Image: © Luis Ferreira Alves

Save this picture! Municipal Sports Center and Swimming Pools / Alfonso Reina. Image: © José Hevia

Save this picture! Thermal Springs Pools Poça da Dona Beija / M - ARQUITECTOS. Image: © Paulo Goulart

Save this picture! Therapeutic Pools for La Esperanza School / FUSTER + Architects. Image: © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! The Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! AISJ Aquatic Center / Flansburgh Architects. Image: © Stephen O'Raw

