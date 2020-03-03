World
  Under 30m²: Multifunctional Solutions in 13 Tiny Apartments

Under 30m²: Multifunctional Solutions in 13 Tiny Apartments

Under 30m²: Multifunctional Solutions in 13 Tiny Apartments

With residential developments offering ever-smaller housing units, the challenge for architects and interior designers to develop compact and multifunctional solutions for interior projects increases. From this perspective, it is increasingly common for professionals to focus on their clipboards in creating new solutions for joinery and multifunctional furniture that allow the space to transform completely in a few seconds, such as strategic cabinets and bookcases to supply the lack of storage space; sliding furniture on rails or pulleys; cabinets that turn into beds through vertical rotation; drawers in stairways, etc.

© Hey! Cheese © Federico Villa © Fernando Schapochnik © Katherine Lu

It is still important to mention that designing the interior of an apartment with a small area causes some doubts: How to make the best use of the space? How to develop a project that meets all the activities happening in the space? How to avoid space waste? 

With these questions in mind, we dived into our library of projects to help you with this process, selecting 13 apartments that offer interesting solutions in spaces up to 30 square meters. 

Appartement Spectral / BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY

Courtesy of BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY
Courtesy of BETILLON / DORVAL‐BORY
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

22m2 Apartment in Taiwan / A Little Design

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Studio Li / Anne Rolland Architecte

© Jérôme Fleurier
© Jérôme Fleurier
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Batipin Flat / studioWOK

© Federico Villa
© Federico Villa
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

El Camarin / IR arquitectura

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Darlinghurst Apartment / Brad Swartz Architect

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Translucent spaces / batlab architects

© Norbert Juhász
© Norbert Juhász
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

AP 1211 / Alan Chu

© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Studio Brasília 27 / Fabio Cherman

© Fabio Cherman
© Fabio Cherman
Plans. Image
Plans. Image

Biombombastic / elii

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Architectural (Dis)Order / Corpo Atelier

© Alexander Bogorodskiy
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Urban Shelter / MYCC

© Elena Almagro
© Elena Almagro
Axo. Image
Axo. Image

Tiny Apartment In Paris / Kitoko Studio

© Fabienne Delafraye
© Fabienne Delafraye
Plan. Image
Plan. Image

Did you like our selection? We remind you that you can also compile interesting projects in custom galleries using the My ArchDaily tool, just create your account here and start your library.

