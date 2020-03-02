Our Readers Decide Who Should Win the Pritzker Prize 2020

Save this picture! Some of the potential winners of Pritzker Prize 2020, according to our readers in 2019 poll.. Image

Since the winner(s) of the Pritzker Prize 2020 will be announced this Tuesday, March 3, we have asked our readers who should win the most important award in the field of architecture.

Funded by Jay Pritzker through the Hyatt Foundation, since 1979 the Pritzker Prize has been awarded to living architects whose built work "has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture." The American architect Philip Johnson was the first one. Since then, architects from 18 countries have received the prize, while only three of them were women: Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa) and Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda).

According to over 9,000 readers from all over the world, BIG-founder Bjarke Ingels (12.3%) should win the Pritzker Prize 2020.

See the full results below:

Bjarke Ingels (12.3%)

Save this picture! CopenHill Energy Plant and Urban Recreation Center / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Zhejiang Museum of Natural History / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates. Image © Hufton+Crow

Save this picture! Hunters Point Library / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Save this picture! Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Los Terrenos / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Rory Gardiner

Save this picture! La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Museum of Tomorrow / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Gustavo Xavier

Save this picture! Biobio Regional Theater / Smiljan Radic, Eduardo Castillo, Gabriela Medrano. Image © María González

Save this picture! House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus. Image © João Guimarães

