Matevž Čelik on Future Architecture Platform and Coming Changes

Matevž Čelik on Future Architecture Platform and Coming Changes

In the middle of February, we were invited to visit Ljubljana and attend the Matchmaking Conference organized by Future Architecture Platform -- an organization, coordinated by Ljubljana's Museum of Architecture and Design (MAO), that provides young talents with the opportunity to share their ideas -- practical or conceptual -- and meet fellow emerging architects. The three-day event gathered 25 teams from all over the world to present their projects and discuss potential collaborations.

We always appreciate the people behind great initiatives in architecture, and try to never miss the chance to share their profiles and thoughts with our readers. Future Architecture Platform is no exception -- the Leader of the great team of architects, curators, publishers, and educators, Director of MAO and architecture critic, Matevž Čelik told us about the ideas driving the Platform, challenges that emerging architects face these days, and the future of architectural education and profession.

There is nothing more important today than thinking about the future and the urgent matters that we need to deal with. -- Matevž Čelik

Visit Future Architecture Platform's website to learn more about presented projects, and MAO's YouTube channel for short interviews with the fellows.

Cite: Maria Erman. "Matevž Čelik on Future Architecture Platform and Coming Changes" 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934608/matevz-celik-on-future-architecture-platform-and-coming-changes/> ISSN 0719-8884

