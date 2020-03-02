Call for Entries: ICONIC AWARDS 2020 - Innovative Architecture

Save this picture! Tourist Information Center by MoDus Architects, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Today marks the start of the registration phase for the international ICONIC AWARDS 2020: Innovative Architecture. These awards recognize the best of architecture and innovative interior and product design, as well as outstanding communication concepts and singularly innovative materials. The winners will be honored at the awards ceremony on 5 October 2020 at the Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich, where they will have ample opportunity to network with other players on both the national and international scene.

Save this picture! Cork Screw House by rundzwei Architekten BDA Reeg & Dufour PartGmbB, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

The awards are open to architects, engineers, specialist planners, agencies and design firms, construction companies and real estate businesses, as well as manufacturers from the design and production sectors – projects must be submitted by 4 May. The high profile jury is responsible for awarding the “Selection”, “Winner” and “Best of Best” titles, as well as the special endowed awards “Architects of the Year” and “Interior Designers of the Year” (each with a cash prize of Euro 10,000), and the honorary prize “Architects’ Client of the Year”.

Save this picture! Municipal Archives by Aulets Arquitectes, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards. Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Attaining one of these awards puts the winner’s work on a global platform for all to see, positioning them as successful players on an international footing – and assures them a place at the prestigious awards ceremony, to be held in Munich during the EXPO Real.

Save this picture! Waterwalk by SOAP Design Studio, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards . Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Jury members

Michel Casertano, Atelier Brückner GmbH, Stuttgart

Prof. Dr. Werner Sobek, Werner Sobek Group GmbH, Stuttgart

Asif Khan, Asif Khan Ltd., London

Silvia Olp, aed e.V., Association for the Promotion of Architecture, Engineering & Design, Stuttgart

Linda Stannieder, GRAFT BRANDLAB GmbH, Berlin

Lutz Dietzold, German Design Council, Frankfurt am Main

Save this picture! 3.1 Freedom Memorial by SOAP Design Studio, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards . Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Early bird deadline: 3 April 2020

Registration deadline: 4 May 2020

Awards ceremony: 5 October 2020, Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich

For further information and to register, visit: www.en.innovative-architecture.de

Save this picture! Landesgalerie Niederösterreich by Marte.Marte Architekten, , awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards . Image Courtesy of German Design Council

German Design Council – Organizer

The German Design Council is one of the world's leading centers of excellence for communication and knowledge transfer in the design, innovation and branding sector. Currently, more than 320 companies belong to its foundation. The German Design Council was founded in 1953, at the initiative of the German Federal Parliament, to support and enhance design expertise in the German economy. It pursues a wide range of activities with a single goal: to promote awareness of how to increase brand value on a sustained basis through the strategic use of design.

Save this picture! If House by Martins Lucena Arquitetos, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards . Image Courtesy of German Design Council

Save this picture! Solar Activation of Footbridges for Beijing by Peter Kuczia, awarded selection in the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture Awards. Image Courtesy of German Design Council