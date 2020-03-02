World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Misc
  3. Details of Wooden Structures in Kengo Kuma's Work

Details of Wooden Structures in Kengo Kuma's Work

Save this article
Details of Wooden Structures in Kengo Kuma's Work

Kengo Kuma's architecture can be defined by its respect to Japanese constructive traditions and alignment with its context. Internationally recognized, the architect is known mainly for his wooden (or mixed) structures, which arise from a simple pattern of assembly and, which through different intersections and angles, generate a complex whole. The representations created by his team bring very specific details, ranging from didactic isometrics to complex parametric drawings. We have gathered details of five inspiring projects by Kengo Kuma that use wood.

Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO
Save this picture!
Details -- Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Details -- Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
Details -- Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Details -- Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
© NAARO
© NAARO

Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku Sha
© Shinkenchiku Sha
Save this picture!
Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha
Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha
Save this picture!
Iso - Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha
Iso - Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha
Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku Sha
© Shinkenchiku Sha

SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Save this picture!
Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates

V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Save this picture!
© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Exploded Axo - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Exploded Axo - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Save this picture!
Details - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Details - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Save this picture!
Facade - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates
Facade - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Under One Roof / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
© Michel Denance
© Michel Denance
Save this picture!
Structural Scheme - Under One Roof / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Structural Scheme - Under One Roof / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
Structural Scheme - Under One Roof / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Structural Scheme - Under One Roof / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Save this picture!
© Michel Denance
© Michel Denance

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Victor Delaqua
Author

#Tags

News Misc
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Details of Wooden Structures in Kengo Kuma's Work" [Detalhes de estruturas de madeira na obra de Kengo Kuma] 02 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Erman, Maria) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934591/details-of-wooden-structures-in-kengo-kumas-work/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream