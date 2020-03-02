Details of Wooden Structures in Kengo Kuma's Work

Save this picture! Details of Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha

Kengo Kuma's architecture can be defined by its respect to Japanese constructive traditions and alignment with its context. Internationally recognized, the architect is known mainly for his wooden (or mixed) structures, which arise from a simple pattern of assembly and, which through different intersections and angles, generate a complex whole. The representations created by his team bring very specific details, ranging from didactic isometrics to complex parametric drawings. We have gathered details of five inspiring projects by Kengo Kuma that use wood.

Details -- Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Details -- Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha

Iso - Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley. Photo: © Shinkenchiku Sha

Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Facade - SunnyHills at Minami-Aoyama / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Exploded Axo - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Details - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Facade - V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Structural Scheme - Under One Roof / Kengo Kuma & Associates