La Biennale di Venezia Reveals Participants of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition, organized by La Biennale di Venezia will be open to the public from the 23rd of May till the 29th of November 2020. Entitled How will we live together? and curated by Hashim Sarkis, the exhibition’s pre-opening will take place on the 21st and the 22nd of May, while the awards ceremony and inauguration will be held on the 23rd of May 2020.
In a conference held on the 27th of February 2020, La Biennale di Venezia presented the participants in the International Exhibition as well as the program. Located between the Central Pavilion at the Giardini, the Arsenale, and Forte Marghera, the exhibition will host 114 participants from 46 countries, and researchers out of competition on the themes of the Exhibition, developed by universities around the world. Organized in five scales, the Exhibition also presents large installations placed in the external spaces of the Arsenale and the Giardini.
There has been a constant theme over the years the social advantages which Architecture can catalyze. As we have often said, Architecture makes us more aware individuals; it helps us become citizens, not just consumers; it stimulates us to consider the indirect effects of our actions; it helps us understand more fully the importance of public goods and of free goods. It helps us develop a more all-around vision of welfare. […] And lastly, Architecture helps us to conserve resources and to give ourselves a modicum of happiness. -- Paolo Baratta
For the fifth consecutive year, La Biennale di Venezia and the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London will present British Mosques, looking at the self-built and often undocumented world of adapted mosques, in collaboration with author and architect Shahed Saleem. Moreover, How will we play together? is the project devoted to children’s play at Forte Marghera, presented by five architects and an architectural photographer.
With 63 National Participations in the historic Pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale and in the historic city center of Venice, the 2020 edition will also showcase newcomers from Grenada, Iraq, and Uzbekistan.
The question, “How will we live together?” is as much a social and political question as a spatial one. Aristotle asked it when he was defining politics, and he came back to propose the model of the city. Every generation asks it and answers it differently. More recently rapidly changing social norms, growing political polarization, climate change, and vast global inequalities are making us ask this question more urgently and at different scales than before. In parallel, the weakness of the political models being proposed today compels us to put space first and, perhaps like Aristotle, look at the way architecture shapes inhabitation for potential models for how we could live together. -- Hashim Sarkis
For the full statement of Paolo Baratta and Hashim Sarkis, check the Biennale’s website. Read on for the full list of the 114 participants.
Among Diverse Beings (Arsenale)
- 1. Allan Wexler Studio (New York, USA) Allan Wexler
- 2. Ani Liu (New York, USA)
- 3. Azra Aksamija (Cambridge, USA)
- 4. FABER FUTURES (London, UK) Natsai Audrey Chieza
- 5. Lucy McRae (Los Angeles, USA)
- 6. MAEID [Büro für Architektur und transmediale Kunst] (Vienna, Austria) Daniela Mitterberger; Tiziano Derme
- 7. Modem (Oakland, USA) Nicholas de Monchaux; Kathryn Moll
- 8. Parsons & Charlesworth (Chicago, USA) Tim Parsons; Jessica Charlesworth
- 9. Peju Alatise (Lagos, Nigeria)
- 10. Philip Beesley Architect and Living Architecture Systems Group (Toronto, Canada) Philip Beesley
- 11. Refik Anadol Studio (Los Angeles, USA) Refik Anadol
- 12. Studio Libertiny (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Tomas Libertiny
- 13. Studio Ossidiana (Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Milan, Italy) Giovanni Bellotti; Alessandra Covini
- 14. The Living (New York, USA) David Benjamin
As New Households (Arsenale)
- 15. Achim Menges / ICD University of Stuttgart and Jan Knippers / ITKE University of Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) Achim Menges; Jan Knippers
- 16. Aires Mateus (Lisbon, Portugal) Francisco Aires Mateus; Manuel Aires Mateus
- 17. AL_A (London, UK) Amanda Levete; Ho-Yin Ng; Alice Dietsch; Maximiliano Arrocet
- 18. Alison Brooks Architects (London, UK) Alison Brooks
- 19. Atelier RITA (Paris, France) Valentine Guichardaz-Versini
- 20. BAAG Buenos Aires Arquitectura Grupal (Buenos Aires, Argentina) Griselda Balian; Gastón Noriega; Gabriel Monteleone
- 21. ecoLogicStudio (London, UK) Claudia Pasquero; Marco Poletto
- 22. Farshid Moussavi Architecture (London, UK) Farshid Moussavi
- 23. Fernanda Canales (Mexico City, Mexico)
- 24. gad · line+ studio (Hangzhou, China) Fanhao Meng
- 25. Gramazio Kohler Architects / NCCR DFAB (Zürich, Switzerland) Fabio Gramazio; Matthias Kohler
- 26. K63.STUDIO (Nairobi, Kenya; Vancouver, Canada) Osborne Macharia
- 27. leonmarcial arquitectos (Lima, Peru) Alexia Leon; Lucho Marcial
- 28. Leopold Banchini Architects (Geneva, Switzerland) Leopold Banchini
- 29. LIN Architects Urbanists (Berlin, Germany; Paris, France) Finn Geipel
- 30. Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture (Paris, France) Lina Ghotmeh
- 31. Miralles Tagliabue EMBT (Barcelona, Spain) Benedetta Tagliabue; Elena Nedelcu; Joan Callís
- 32. nicolas laisné architectes (Montreuil, France) Nicolas Laisné
- 33. OPAFORM architects (Bergen, Norway) Marina Bauer; Espen Folgerø
- 34. Open Systems Lab (London, UK) Alastair Parvin
- 35. ROJO / FERNÁNDEZ-SHAW, arquitectos (Madrid, Spain) Begoña Fernadez-Shaw; Luis Rojo
- 36. Sahel Alhiyari Architects (Amman, Jordan) Sahel Alhiyari
- 37. SsD (Seoul, Korea; New York, USA) Jinhee Park
- 38. THE OPEN WORKSHOP (San Francisco, USA; Toronto, Canada) Neeraj Bhatia; Antje Steinmuller
As Emerging Communities (Arsenale)
- 39. antonas office (Athens, Greece; Berlin, Germany) Aristide Antonas
- 40. Arquitectura Expandida (Bogotá, Colombia) Ana López Ortego; Harold Guyaux; Felipe González González; Viviana Parada Camargo
- 41. atelier masōmī (Niamey, Niger) Mariam Kamara
- 42. Bouroullec Brothers (Paris, France) Erwan Bouroullec; Ronan Bouroullec
- 43. Cohabitation Strategies (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Lucia Babina; Emiliano Gandolfi; Gabriela Rendon; Miguel Robles Duran
- 44. doxiadis+ (Athens, Greece) Thomas Doxiadis
- 45. EFFEKT (Copenhagen, Denmark) Sinus Lynge; Tue Foged
- 46. ELEMENTAL (Santiago de Chile, Chile) Alejandro Aravena; Victor Oddó; Gonzalo Arteaga; Diego Torres; Juan Cerda
- 47. Enlace Arquitectura (Caracas, Venezuela) Elisa Silva
- 48. Fieldoffice Architects (Yilan, Taiwan) Huang Sheng-Yuan
- 49. Han Tumertekin (Istanbul, Turkey)
- 50. Igneous Tectonics (Cambridge, USA) Cristina Parreño; Sergio Araya
- 51. Lacol (Barcelona, Spain) Ariadna Artigas; Mirko Gegundez; Lali Daví; Pol Massoni; Anna Clemente; Cristina Gamboa; Núria Vila; Jordi Miró; Ernest Garriga; Eliseu Arrufat; Laura Lluch; Lluc Hernandez; Arnau Andrés; Carles Baiges
- 52. Leong Leong (New York, USA) Dominic Leong; Christopher Leong
- 53. Manuel Herz Architects and Iwan Baan (Basel, Switzerland; Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Manuel Herz; Iwan Baan
- 54. NADAAA (Boston, USA) Nader Tehrani; Arthur Chang
- 55. OMA (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Reinier de Graaf
- 56. PRÁCTICA (Madrid, Spain) Jaime Daroca Guerrero; José Mayoral Moratilla; José Ramón Sierra Gómez de León
- 57. raumlaborberlin (Berlin, Germany) Andrea Hofmann; Axel Timm; Benjamin Foerster-Baldenius; Christof Mayer; Florian Stirnemann; Francesco Apuzzo; Frauke Gerstenberg; Jan Liesegang; Markus Bader
- 58. S.E.L (Cambridge, USA; Paris, France) Verena Paravel; Lucien Castaing-Taylor
- 59. Sean Lally (Lausanne, Switzerland; Chicago, USA)
- 60. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (New York, USA) Colin Koop
- 61. Storia Na Lugar (Praia, Cabo Verde) Patti Anahory; Cesar Schofield Cardoso
- 62. studio L A (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Lorien Beijaert; Arna Mačkić
- 63. Superflux (London, UK) Anab Jain; Jon Ardern
- 64. TUMO Center for Creative Technologies (Yerevan, Armenia) Marie Lou Papazian; Pegor Papazian
- 65. UNStudio (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Ben van Berkel; Caroline Bos
- 66. WOJR (Cambridge, USA) William O'Brien Jr.
Across Borders (Giardini, Central Pavilion)
- 67. AAU ANASTAS (Bethlehem, Palestine) Elias Anastas; Yousef Anastas
- 68. ACASA GRINGO CARDIA DESIGN (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) Gringo Cardia with AIKAX, Takumã Kuikuro (Amazonas, MG, Brazil) and People’s Palace Projects, Paul Heritage (London, UK)
- 69. ASSET Production Studio (Berlin, Germany) Anna-Sophie Springer with Ibu Kota Kolektif (Indonesia); Yayasan Peta Bencana (Indonesia); Nashin Mahtani (Indonesia) and Armin Linke (Italy; Germany)
- 70. Atelier Marko Brajovic (São Paulo, Brazil) Marko Brajovic; Bruno Bezerra
- 71. BASE studio (Santiago, Chile) Barbara Barreda; Felipe Sepulveda
- 72. Dan Majka & Gary Setzer (Madison and Tucson, USA) Dan Majka; Gary Setzer
- 73. Decolonizing Architecture Art Residency (Beit Sahour, Palestine) Alessandro Petti; Sandi Hilal
- 74. Dogma (Brussels, Belgium) Martino Tattara; Pier Vittorio Aureli
- 75. Forensic Oceanography (London, UK) Charles Heller; Lorenzo Pezzani
- 76. Foundation for Achieving Seamless Territory (FAST) (Amsterdam, The Netherlands; New York, USA) Malkit Shoshan
- 77. GFA (Sydney, Australia) Guillermo Fernández-Abascal; Urtzi Grau
- 78. Giuditta Vendrame (Rotterdam, The Netherlands)
- 79. Heatherwick Studio (London, UK) Thomas Heatherwick
- 80. La Minga (Quito, Ecuador) Pablo Escudero
- 81. Lateral Office and Arctic Design Group (Toronto, Canada; Charlottesville, USA) Mason White; Lola Sheppard; Leena Cho; Matthew Jull
- 82. Matilde Cassani, Ignacio G. Galan, Ivan L. Munuera, Joel Sanders (Milan, Italy; New York, USA; Princeton, USA; New Haven, USA)
- 83. Michael Maltzan Architecture (Los Angeles, USA) Michael Maltzan
- 84. MDP Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (Paris, France) Michel Desvigne
- 85. Monsoon Assemblages and Office of Experiments (London, UK) Lindsay Bremner; Neal White
- 86. Olalekan Jeyifous (Brooklyn, USA) and Mpho Matsipa (Johannesburg, South Africa and New York, USA)
- 87. Paula Nascimento (Luanda, Angola)
- 88. Pinar Yoldas (San Diego, USA)
- 89. Rural Urban Framework (Hong Kong, China) Joshua Bolchover; John Lin
- 90. Smout Allen ( London, UK) Laura Allen; Mark Smout; Geoff Manaugh
- 91. Somatic Collaborative (New York, USA) Anthony Acciavatti; Felipe Correa; Devin Dobrowolski
- 92. Studio Paola Viganò (Milan, Italy) Paola Viganò
- 93. Studio Tomás Saraceno (Berlin, Germany) Tomás Saraceno
- 94. UNLESS (Hamburg, Germany) Giulia Foscari Widmann Rezzonico
- 95. Vogt Landscape Architects (Zürich, Switzerland) Günther Vogt
As One Planet (Giardini, Central Pavilion)
- 96. Bethany Rigby (London, UK)
- 97. Cave_bureau (Nairobi, Kenya) Karanja Kabage; Stella Mutegi
- 98. Christina Agapakis, Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg & Sissel Tolaas (Boston, USA; London, UK; Berlin, Germany)
- 99. DESIGN EARTH (Cambridge and Ann Arbor, USA) Rania Ghosn; El Hadi Jazairy
- 100. Kei Kaihoh Architects (Tokyo, Japan) Kei Kaihoh
- 101. Mabe Bethônico (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Geneva, Switzerland)
- 102. OOZE and Marjetica Potrč (Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Lubjiana, Slovenia) Eva Pfannes; Sylvain Hartenberg; Marjetica Potrč
- 103. Plan B Architecture & Urbanism (New Haven, USA) Joyce Hsiang; Bimal Mendis
- 104. Self-Assembly Lab (Cambridge, USA) Skylar Tibbits; Jared Laucks; Schendy Kernizan
- 105. spbr arquitetos (Sao Paolo, Brazil) Angelo Bucci
- 106. TVK (Paris, France) Pierre Alain Trévelo; Antoine Viger-Kohler
- 107. Urban Theory Lab (UTL) Harvard GSD / Department of Architecture, ETH Zürich (Cambridge, USA; Zürich, Switzerland) Neil Brenner; Christian Schmid
- 108. Weitzman School of Design (Philadelphia, USA) Richard Weller
How will we play together? (Forte Marghera)
- 109. AWILDC-AWP london (London, UK; New York, USA) Alessandra Cianchetta
- 110. HAJEK & SKULL + MOLOARCHITEKTI (Prague, Czech Republic) Matej Hajek; Tereza Kucerova
- 111. HHF Architects (Basel, Switzerland) Tilo Herlach; Simon Hartmann; Simon Frommenwiler
- 112. Ifat Finkelman & Deborah Pinto Fdeda (Tel Aviv, Israel)
- 113. Sean Ahlquist - University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, USA) Sean Ahlquist
- 114. Wissam Chaaya (Beirut, Lebanon)