La Biennale di Venezia Reveals Participants of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition

Arsenale_Photo by Andrea Avezzù.

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition, organized by La Biennale di Venezia will be open to the public from the 23rd of May till the 29th of November 2020. Entitled How will we live together? and curated by Hashim Sarkis, the exhibition’s pre-opening will take place on the 21st and the 22nd of May, while the awards ceremony and inauguration will be held on the 23rd of May 2020.

In a conference held on the 27th of February 2020, La Biennale di Venezia presented the participants in the International Exhibition as well as the program. Located between the Central Pavilion at the Giardini, the Arsenale, and Forte Marghera, the exhibition will host 114 participants from 46 countries, and researchers out of competition on the themes of the Exhibition, developed by universities around the world. Organized in five scales, the Exhibition also presents large installations placed in the external spaces of the Arsenale and the Giardini.

Padiglione Centrale Giardini_Photo by Francesco Galli.

There has been a constant theme over the years the social advantages which Architecture can catalyze. As we have often said, Architecture makes us more aware individuals; it helps us become citizens, not just consumers; it stimulates us to consider the indirect effects of our actions; it helps us understand more fully the importance of public goods and of free goods. It helps us develop a more all-around vision of welfare. […] And lastly, Architecture helps us to conserve resources and to give ourselves a modicum of happiness. -- Paolo Baratta

Corderie 2 - Giulio Squillacciotti.

For the fifth consecutive year, La Biennale di Venezia and the Victoria and Albert Museum, in London will present British Mosques, looking at the self-built and often undocumented world of adapted mosques, in collaboration with author and architect Shahed Saleem. Moreover, How will we play together? is the project devoted to children’s play at Forte Marghera, presented by five architects and an architectural photographer.

With 63 National Participations in the historic Pavilions at the Giardini, at the Arsenale and in the historic city center of Venice, the 2020 edition will also showcase newcomers from Grenada, Iraq, and Uzbekistan.

Hashim Sarkis Photo by Jacopo Salvi.

The question, “How will we live together?” is as much a social and political question as a spatial one. Aristotle asked it when he was defining politics, and he came back to propose the model of the city. Every generation asks it and answers it differently. More recently rapidly changing social norms, growing political polarization, climate change, and vast global inequalities are making us ask this question more urgently and at different scales than before. In parallel, the weakness of the political models being proposed today compels us to put space first and, perhaps like Aristotle, look at the way architecture shapes inhabitation for potential models for how we could live together. -- Hashim Sarkis

For the full statement of Paolo Baratta and Hashim Sarkis, check the Biennale’s website. Read on for the full list of the 114 participants.

Leong Leong, "View from Santa Monica Boulevard with Adminstrative Offices to the left and Youth Housing to the right," Anita May Rosenstein Campus, 2019. Courtesy Iwan Baan.

Among Diverse Beings (Arsenale)

1. Allan Wexler Studio (New York, USA) Allan Wexler

2. Ani Liu (New York, USA)

3. Azra Aksamija (Cambridge, USA)

4. FABER FUTURES (London, UK) Natsai Audrey Chieza

5. Lucy McRae (Los Angeles, USA)

6. MAEID [Büro für Architektur und transmediale Kunst] (Vienna, Austria) Daniela Mitterberger; Tiziano Derme

7. Modem (Oakland, USA) Nicholas de Monchaux; Kathryn Moll

8. Parsons & Charlesworth (Chicago, USA) Tim Parsons; Jessica Charlesworth

9. Peju Alatise (Lagos, Nigeria)

10. Philip Beesley Architect and Living Architecture Systems Group (Toronto, Canada) Philip Beesley

11. Refik Anadol Studio (Los Angeles, USA) Refik Anadol

12. Studio Libertiny (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Tomas Libertiny

13. Studio Ossidiana (Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Milan, Italy) Giovanni Bellotti; Alessandra Covini

14. The Living (New York, USA) David Benjamin

Dogma, "You always seemed so sure that one day we'd be fighting," The Opposite Shore, 2016-19. Courtesy Dogma.

As New Households (Arsenale)

15. Achim Menges / ICD University of Stuttgart and Jan Knippers / ITKE University of Stuttgart (Stuttgart, Germany) Achim Menges; Jan Knippers

16. Aires Mateus (Lisbon, Portugal) Francisco Aires Mateus; Manuel Aires Mateus

17. AL_A (London, UK) Amanda Levete; Ho-Yin Ng; Alice Dietsch; Maximiliano Arrocet

18. Alison Brooks Architects (London, UK) Alison Brooks

19. Atelier RITA (Paris, France) Valentine Guichardaz-Versini

20. BAAG Buenos Aires Arquitectura Grupal (Buenos Aires, Argentina) Griselda Balian; Gastón Noriega; Gabriel Monteleone

21. ecoLogicStudio (London, UK) Claudia Pasquero; Marco Poletto

22. Farshid Moussavi Architecture (London, UK) Farshid Moussavi

23. Fernanda Canales (Mexico City, Mexico)

24. gad · line+ studio (Hangzhou, China) Fanhao Meng

25. Gramazio Kohler Architects / NCCR DFAB (Zürich, Switzerland) Fabio Gramazio; Matthias Kohler

26. K63.STUDIO (Nairobi, Kenya; Vancouver, Canada) Osborne Macharia

27. leonmarcial arquitectos (Lima, Peru) Alexia Leon; Lucho Marcial

28. Leopold Banchini Architects (Geneva, Switzerland) Leopold Banchini

29. LIN Architects Urbanists (Berlin, Germany; Paris, France) Finn Geipel

30. Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture (Paris, France) Lina Ghotmeh

31. Miralles Tagliabue EMBT (Barcelona, Spain) Benedetta Tagliabue; Elena Nedelcu; Joan Callís

32. nicolas laisné architectes (Montreuil, France) Nicolas Laisné

33. OPAFORM architects (Bergen, Norway) Marina Bauer; Espen Folgerø

34. Open Systems Lab (London, UK) Alastair Parvin

35. ROJO / FERNÁNDEZ-SHAW, arquitectos (Madrid, Spain) Begoña Fernadez-Shaw; Luis Rojo

36. Sahel Alhiyari Architects (Amman, Jordan) Sahel Alhiyari

37. SsD (Seoul, Korea; New York, USA) Jinhee Park

38. THE OPEN WORKSHOP (San Francisco, USA; Toronto, Canada) Neeraj Bhatia; Antje Steinmuller

raumlabor, "imaginary of a multiple use in haus der statistik - a collective civic reinvention of a disused gdr govenment building in central berlin" 2015-20. Courtesy raumlabor.

As Emerging Communities (Arsenale)

39. antonas office (Athens, Greece; Berlin, Germany) Aristide Antonas

40. Arquitectura Expandida (Bogotá, Colombia) Ana López Ortego; Harold Guyaux; Felipe González González; Viviana Parada Camargo

41. atelier masōmī (Niamey, Niger) Mariam Kamara

42. Bouroullec Brothers (Paris, France) Erwan Bouroullec; Ronan Bouroullec

43. Cohabitation Strategies (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Lucia Babina; Emiliano Gandolfi; Gabriela Rendon; Miguel Robles Duran

44. doxiadis+ (Athens, Greece) Thomas Doxiadis

45. EFFEKT (Copenhagen, Denmark) Sinus Lynge; Tue Foged

46. ELEMENTAL (Santiago de Chile, Chile) Alejandro Aravena; Victor Oddó; Gonzalo Arteaga; Diego Torres; Juan Cerda

47. Enlace Arquitectura (Caracas, Venezuela) Elisa Silva

48. Fieldoffice Architects (Yilan, Taiwan) Huang Sheng-Yuan

49. Han Tumertekin (Istanbul, Turkey)

50. Igneous Tectonics (Cambridge, USA) Cristina Parreño; Sergio Araya

51. Lacol (Barcelona, Spain) Ariadna Artigas; Mirko Gegundez; Lali Daví; Pol Massoni; Anna Clemente; Cristina Gamboa; Núria Vila; Jordi Miró; Ernest Garriga; Eliseu Arrufat; Laura Lluch; Lluc Hernandez; Arnau Andrés; Carles Baiges

52. Leong Leong (New York, USA) Dominic Leong; Christopher Leong

53. Manuel Herz Architects and Iwan Baan (Basel, Switzerland; Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Manuel Herz; Iwan Baan

54. NADAAA (Boston, USA) Nader Tehrani; Arthur Chang

55. OMA (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Reinier de Graaf

56. PRÁCTICA (Madrid, Spain) Jaime Daroca Guerrero; José Mayoral Moratilla; José Ramón Sierra Gómez de León

57. raumlaborberlin (Berlin, Germany) Andrea Hofmann; Axel Timm; Benjamin Foerster-Baldenius; Christof Mayer; Florian Stirnemann; Francesco Apuzzo; Frauke Gerstenberg; Jan Liesegang; Markus Bader

58. S.E.L (Cambridge, USA; Paris, France) Verena Paravel; Lucien Castaing-Taylor

59. Sean Lally (Lausanne, Switzerland; Chicago, USA)

60. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (New York, USA) Colin Koop

61. Storia Na Lugar (Praia, Cabo Verde) Patti Anahory; Cesar Schofield Cardoso

62. studio L A (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Lorien Beijaert; Arna Mačkić

63. Superflux (London, UK) Anab Jain; Jon Ardern

64. TUMO Center for Creative Technologies (Yerevan, Armenia) Marie Lou Papazian; Pegor Papazian

65. UNStudio (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Ben van Berkel; Caroline Bos

66. WOJR (Cambridge, USA) William O'Brien Jr.

Save this picture! Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

Across Borders (Giardini, Central Pavilion)

67. AAU ANASTAS (Bethlehem, Palestine) Elias Anastas; Yousef Anastas

68. ACASA GRINGO CARDIA DESIGN (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) Gringo Cardia with AIKAX, Takumã Kuikuro (Amazonas, MG, Brazil) and People’s Palace Projects, Paul Heritage (London, UK)

69. ASSET Production Studio (Berlin, Germany) Anna-Sophie Springer with Ibu Kota Kolektif (Indonesia); Yayasan Peta Bencana (Indonesia); Nashin Mahtani (Indonesia) and Armin Linke (Italy; Germany)

70. Atelier Marko Brajovic (São Paulo, Brazil) Marko Brajovic; Bruno Bezerra

71. BASE studio (Santiago, Chile) Barbara Barreda; Felipe Sepulveda

72. Dan Majka & Gary Setzer (Madison and Tucson, USA) Dan Majka; Gary Setzer

73. Decolonizing Architecture Art Residency (Beit Sahour, Palestine) Alessandro Petti; Sandi Hilal

74. Dogma (Brussels, Belgium) Martino Tattara; Pier Vittorio Aureli

75. Forensic Oceanography (London, UK) Charles Heller; Lorenzo Pezzani

76. Foundation for Achieving Seamless Territory (FAST) (Amsterdam, The Netherlands; New York, USA) Malkit Shoshan

77. GFA (Sydney, Australia) Guillermo Fernández-Abascal; Urtzi Grau

78. Giuditta Vendrame (Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

79. Heatherwick Studio (London, UK) Thomas Heatherwick

80. La Minga (Quito, Ecuador) Pablo Escudero

81. Lateral Office and Arctic Design Group (Toronto, Canada; Charlottesville, USA) Mason White; Lola Sheppard; Leena Cho; Matthew Jull

82. Matilde Cassani, Ignacio G. Galan, Ivan L. Munuera, Joel Sanders (Milan, Italy; New York, USA; Princeton, USA; New Haven, USA)

83. Michael Maltzan Architecture (Los Angeles, USA) Michael Maltzan

84. MDP Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (Paris, France) Michel Desvigne

85. Monsoon Assemblages and Office of Experiments (London, UK) Lindsay Bremner; Neal White

86. Olalekan Jeyifous (Brooklyn, USA) and Mpho Matsipa (Johannesburg, South Africa and New York, USA)

87. Paula Nascimento (Luanda, Angola)

88. Pinar Yoldas (San Diego, USA)

89. Rural Urban Framework (Hong Kong, China) Joshua Bolchover; John Lin

90. Smout Allen ( London, UK) Laura Allen; Mark Smout; Geoff Manaugh

91. Somatic Collaborative (New York, USA) Anthony Acciavatti; Felipe Correa; Devin Dobrowolski

92. Studio Paola Viganò (Milan, Italy) Paola Viganò

93. Studio Tomás Saraceno (Berlin, Germany) Tomás Saraceno

94. UNLESS (Hamburg, Germany) Giulia Foscari Widmann Rezzonico

95. Vogt Landscape Architects (Zürich, Switzerland) Günther Vogt

Rural Urban Framework, "Video collage by day - dug-out house on the bottom, Chinese landscape on the top," Split Lives: Stories from the Underground House, 2020. Courtesy Rural Urban Framework.

As One Planet (Giardini, Central Pavilion)

96. Bethany Rigby (London, UK)

97. Cave_bureau (Nairobi, Kenya) Karanja Kabage; Stella Mutegi

98. Christina Agapakis, Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg & Sissel Tolaas (Boston, USA; London, UK; Berlin, Germany)

99. DESIGN EARTH (Cambridge and Ann Arbor, USA) Rania Ghosn; El Hadi Jazairy

100. Kei Kaihoh Architects (Tokyo, Japan) Kei Kaihoh

101. Mabe Bethônico (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Geneva, Switzerland)

102. OOZE and Marjetica Potrč (Rotterdam, The Netherlands; Lubjiana, Slovenia) Eva Pfannes; Sylvain Hartenberg; Marjetica Potrč

103. Plan B Architecture & Urbanism (New Haven, USA) Joyce Hsiang; Bimal Mendis

104. Self-Assembly Lab (Cambridge, USA) Skylar Tibbits; Jared Laucks; Schendy Kernizan

105. spbr arquitetos (Sao Paolo, Brazil) Angelo Bucci

106. TVK (Paris, France) Pierre Alain Trévelo; Antoine Viger-Kohler

107. Urban Theory Lab (UTL) Harvard GSD / Department of Architecture, ETH Zürich (Cambridge, USA; Zürich, Switzerland) Neil Brenner; Christian Schmid

108. Weitzman School of Design (Philadelphia, USA) Richard Weller

Cave_bureau, "Mbai Cave Steam + Struggle," The Anthropocene Museum: Exhibit 3.0 "Obsidian Rain," 2017. Courtesy Cave_bureau.

How will we play together? (Forte Marghera)