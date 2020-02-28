Kodikara House / Lalith Gunadasa Architects

+ 21

Architect In Charge: Lalith Gunadasa

Design Team: Kanchana Ranaweera , Thilanka Upendra , Nelshika Gunathilaka

Clients: Mr. Pamith Kodikara

Engineering: URO Structural Consultants (PVT) Limited.

Landscape: Sarath Landscapes

Contractor : Dison’s Construction

Text: Dewindi Ruwanpathirana

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Recently married young couple having a busy life style; engaged in IT field longed for a Modern House where can unwind and enjoy tranquility while maintaining liveliness. Achieving the client’s demand and responding to the site and context; the design was conceptualized to a thoughtful puzzle of internal rooms and outdoor gardens that together create the illusion of endless spaces on what is, in reality, in a 14 perch urban plot. The site is situated at Alakeshwara Road, a dense urban residential area in Ethul Kotte, Sri Jayawardenapura. The house has been planned to two stories, with a total floor area of 4025 square feet and the ground floor consists with two vehicles parking, living area, visitor room, dining, pantry and service area.

By managing a slope of 4 feet from east to west of land, Ground floor spaces placed in small different levels while enhancing the visual inter connection of each activity and rhythmic playfulness of spaces. Naturally elevated ground level from the road, enhanced the achievement of a maximum level of privacy from outside while retaining a full view of marshy land from the garden as an extending of the view. The linear narrow entrance, focusing the open to sky centre courtyard, leads to the voluminous opened out living area with large timber and glazed door windows filled with natural light where anyone will feel that nature is brought into inner spaces. The open to sky centre courtyard; the heart of the house builds interaction between all spaces horizontally and vertically, while the wooden columns and wooden floor altogether make a warm atmosphere in a modern way while reminding the old Sri Lankan vernacular courtyards.

Straight and pure lines, simple forms, wide opening views and huge volumes with lots of natural light, minimize the distance between the indoor and outdoor. White painted walls and white terrazzo floors reflect the day light all over the spaces and destroy the compactness while making a tranquil, spacious dwelling. Without clear boundaries, the integration of the areas like the Dining and Pantry reveal a sequence of spaces combining expansiveness and symbiosis. The kitchen is located next to the pantry area, hiding the services from visitors. The visitor’s room is located adjoining the living area on the same floor, without disturbing from the common activities on the ground floor.

The area is clear of all unnecessary items, creating another dimension, while helping to achieve a calm repose and restrictive simple furniture have become fluid, changeable and color paintings enrich the liveliness. The First Floor comprises, a TV cum family lounge, Master Bed Room with an attached bathroom and another Private GYM room and a library with study area. Master bed room and one of the second rooms fully opened out to the un-buildable forefront borrow vision of the marshy land same as the TV cum Family living area and all major spaces of Ground and upper levels interact between master bedroom trough the center courtyard. Other second room fully opens out to the rear garden and to the road, protected with large timber-screens. This resource assures ventilation and natural light, yet provides an outstanding quality of privacy and security. The roof designed as a terrace for multipurpose activities is an ideal platform to spend the dusty evening under the mutable sky providing an obstruction free view to the eyes and mind.