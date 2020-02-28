Andrum Spa / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

+ 34

Chief Architects: Johan Sundberg, Mattias Andreasson

Associate Architect: Henrik Ålund

Structural Engineering : Ronny Gerdt, Folke Höst, Lena Löfberg

Structural Engineering (Prefab) : Ruben Gianolio, Nela Kapic, Lotta Lundin

Contractor: Pär Stigborg

Builder: Peter Nilsson

Text description provided by the architects. The history of Åkersbergs Stiftsgård in Höör can be traced back to the late 1600s. The original estate was heavily renovated and remodeled in the 1900s, and for the past 25 years, it has been used as a conference centre under the administration of the Church of Sweden.

The newly built Andrum, which translates as a “breathing space”, is positioned on the western edge of Åkersberg’s inner garden. The building was designed to be subordinate to the existing structures and is placed in a slope by the lower park. An arcade flanking the inner garden’s western side creates the building’s foyer. From there, one wanders down to a lower plane, excavated in part from the ground. In the high-ceilinged rooms on the lower level, there is contact with nature on all sides.

Andrum comprises a number of connected rooms with various features such as bath, sauna, rain, waterfall and steam. There are spaces for resting throughout the building, as well as rooms for spa treatments. There is contact with the park from a separate terrace toward the southern side.

The building’s design is based on sensory impressions – light, scent and taste, acoustics, and touch. The materials are concrete, natural stone, wood and glass, preserved in their bare forms to the greatest possible extent. Together, they form an entity that is at once soft-spoken and beautiful.