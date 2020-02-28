World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Sweden
  5. Andrum Spa / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Andrum Spa / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Save this project
Andrum Spa / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

© Peo Olsson © Peo Olsson © Peo Olsson © Peo Olsson + 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Spa
Höör, Sweden
  • Chief Architects: Johan Sundberg, Mattias Andreasson
  • Associate Architect: Henrik Ålund
  • Structural Engineering : Ronny Gerdt, Folke Höst, Lena Löfberg
  • Structural Engineering (Prefab) : Ruben Gianolio, Nela Kapic, Lotta Lundin
  • Contractor: Pär Stigborg
  • Builder: Peter Nilsson
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The history of Åkersbergs Stiftsgård in Höör can be traced back to the late 1600s. The original estate was heavily renovated and remodeled in the 1900s, and for the past 25 years, it has been used as a conference centre under the administration of the Church of Sweden.

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

The newly built Andrum, which translates as a “breathing space”, is positioned on the western edge of Åkersberg’s inner garden. The building was designed to be subordinate to the existing structures and is placed in a slope by the lower park. An arcade flanking the inner garden’s western side creates the building’s foyer. From there, one wanders down to a lower plane, excavated in part from the ground. In the high-ceilinged rooms on the lower level, there is contact with nature on all sides.

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Andrum comprises a number of connected rooms with various features such as bath, sauna, rain, waterfall and steam. There are spaces for resting throughout the building, as well as rooms for spa treatments. There is contact with the park from a separate terrace toward the southern side.

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

The building’s design is based on sensory impressions – light, scent and taste, acoustics, and touch. The materials are concrete, natural stone, wood and glass, preserved in their bare forms to the greatest possible extent. Together, they form an entity that is at once soft-spoken and beautiful.

Save this picture!
© Peo Olsson
© Peo Olsson

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Höör, Sweden

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Johan Sundberg arkitektur
Office
Blasberg Andreasson Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Sweden
Cite: "Andrum Spa / Johan Sundberg arkitektur" 28 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934568/andrum-spa-johan-sundberg-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream