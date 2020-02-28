World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Glebe House / Chenchow Little

Glebe House / Chenchow Little

Save this project
Glebe House / Chenchow Little

© Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: Chenchow Little
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 202.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Peter Bennetts
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: North Shore Custom Cabinetry, Sculptform, Windoor Pty Ltd
  • Design Team: Tony Chenchow, Stephanie Little, Mark Hill, Joshua Mulford
  • Structural Engineering : Benvenuti Structural
  • Hydraulic Engineering : Taylor Consulting
  • Builder : Lochbuild
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The site for the Glebe House is elevated above a sandstone cliff face and overlooks the Sydney city skyline. It is located in the inner-city suburb of Glebe known for its Victorian terrace houses and narrow streets. The allotments in the area are small and the density of the housing is very high compared to the average Sydney suburb. The site is overlooked by a Victorian terrace on the south and is elevated above 1980’s public housing to the north.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The existing dilapidated cottage on the site was demolished and replaced with a new compact two-storey dwelling with four bedrooms for a family of five.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The design for the dwelling seeks to maximise the available space on the small site within stringent planning controls and considerable site constraints.  The envelope of the building is shaped by the simple offset of the minimum setback controls for each frontage.  The height of the building is limited by the view-lines from the windows of the neighbouring dwelling.  The resulting form of the dwelling has a flat roof and a wedge shape, which replicates the geometry of the triangular-shaped block. 

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
North elevation
North elevation

The simple envelope of the building has been articulated with arched openings, which reference the arched openings and entrance portico of the neighbouring Victorian terrace house.  Unlike traditional Victorian houses, the arched openings in the Glebe House occur in both elevations and on the plan.  The arched windows on the elevation align with arched cut-outs in the floor plate to create three-dimensional internal voids within the space.  The double-height voids maximise light penetration into the centre of the dwelling and add to the sense of space. A spiral staircase follows the curved form of the main void.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The building has been designed with internal and external cladding of white painted vertical timber boarding which replicates the materiality of the traditional cottages of the area.   The large arched windows utilise vertical timber mullions for structural support.  The vertical mullions of the windows reinforce the verticality and rhythm of the cladding and help to abstract the facades of the dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

A rear outdoor covered space continues the materiality and language of the interior spaces.  The arched windows of the external space are unglazed and the vertical mullions are designed to provide support for climbing plants.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Chenchow Little
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Glebe House / Chenchow Little" 28 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934566/glebe-house-chenchow-little/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream