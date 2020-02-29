Tips on Passing the Architect Registration Examination

The Midnight Charette is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by architectural designers David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features a variety of creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions. A wide array of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes provide useful tips for designers, while others are project reviews, interviews, or explorations of everyday life and design. The Midnight Charette is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina discuss strategies and share their stories about passing the AREs (Architects Registration Examination). The two cover everything from the best study materials, how to study and how much time to allow, why the exam is difficult, the best time to take the exams, what to do if you fail, what to expect the 'day of', tips for taking the exam, and more! If you have any questions call or text the hotline at 213-222-6950.

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS