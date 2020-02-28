Casa Carmela / Fae + NOMADA

+ 42

Houses • Córdoba, Argentina Architects: Fae, NOMADA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 190.0 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Allux Aluminios, Mármoles Caraffa, ROCCA PREMEZCLADOS / http://roccapremezclados.com.ar/

Lead Architects: Romina Rossetti, Fernando Abud

Structural Calculation: Juan Aranguren

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the northwest sector of the city of Córdoba, Argentina. The neighbourhood stands out for its good environmental quality, its residential and open character, with lots between medians and with tho-floor houses.

The house takes up two concepts of our culture: the patio and the medians. These are elements that constitute a strong cultural tradition in our cities, so we decided to value the medians as "a continuous element" and the patios as "binding gaps", organizing the spaces of the house around them.

The spaces were structured in a sequence of “patios and uses”, from the most public to the most private. The first patio: the garden, which is succeeded by a space for the barbecue and a double garage. The second patio, which functions as the access to the house. The third more private patio articulates the living room-dining room space with that of the bedrooms, linked by circulations in the medians: one with a library program and another with the staircase that leads to a studio-atelier that overlooks the living room.

Flexibility and non-hierarchy of the spaces were structuring issues of the project. The house had to respond to the canons of current life contemplating changes in its use over time.

The idea of interior-exterior spatial continuity, through connections at all levels, heights and dimensions, was a process of constant search during this project.

The structural concept arose from the idea of freeing the medians and concentrating all the weight in the centre. By means of a large reinforced concrete beam that is supported in its central part by a concrete partition wall and in the sides by two displaced profiles of the mediating axes, we project the cantilever beam on both medians. We concentrate the weight in the centre and the lightness in the perimeter, accompanying the perimeter path of the house and its functional scheme with this structural decision. The house is circled in its medians and around its courtyards.

We try to reinforce the concept of a “tectonic experience of space”, through the use of noble and visible materials. The structure works not only as support elements and load transmission but also configures the facades of the house. The exaltation of the constructive elements, structure, facilities and materials, has its correlation in the intention to reflect the complexity and the timelessness of the architecture.