World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. Denmark
  5. Scandinavian Sauna / Native Narrative

Scandinavian Sauna / Native Narrative

Save this project
Scandinavian Sauna / Native Narrative

© Jeppe Michael © Jakob Gate © Jakob Gate © Jeppe Michael + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sauna
Gedser, Denmark
  • Architects: Native Narrative
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Jakob Gate, Jeppe Michael
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Harvia
  • Architect In Charge: Jakob Gate
  • Clients: Scandinavian Sauna
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jakob Gate
© Jakob Gate
Save this picture!
© Jakob Gate
© Jakob Gate

Text description provided by the architects. The Scandinavian Sauna is a fully mobile sauna, designed by Danish architecture firm Native Narrative on behalf of a collective of winter bath enthusiasts in the most southern tip of Denmark. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The brief given to Native Narrative was “to create a high-quality mobile sauna, and an optimal experience for the sauna enthusiasts who seek comfort, mobility and stylish functionality, including comfortable seating in different levels for 8-10 people, a generous panorama window through which the surrounding landscape can be enjoyed anywhere without planning permission.”

Save this picture!
© Jeppe Michael
© Jeppe Michael

The client had initially considered a Barrel Sauna but wanted Native Narrative to improve some of the design flaws on the Barrel such as oven obstructing the view, lack of level seating, lack of changing room, low head height, etc.

Save this picture!
© Jeppe Michael
© Jeppe Michael
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Jakob Gate
© Jakob Gate

Native Narrative added a changing room which also acts as a temperature buffer zone, helping to keep the heat inside. An internal glass door allows for natural light into the changing room and visually extends the space of the Sauna. When the sun goes down, users easily adjust the atmospheric L.E.D lights via a touch panel. 

Save this picture!
© Jakob Gate
© Jakob Gate

The Scandinavian Sauna is built with quality timber. Fire-resistant Larch exterior cladding is protecting the sauna from the weather. Scandinavian spruce makes up the interior walls while the minimal crafted furniture is made of Aspen timber which feels colder and more comfortable against the skin compared to other types of wood. The roof slopes up to give generous headroom above the top seat. This gives the sauna it’s characteristic form and minimal aesthetic. 

Save this picture!
© Jakob Gate
© Jakob Gate

The sauna is carefully built by a family-owned Spa & Sauna specialist manufacturer with 15-years’ experience constructing over 1300 bespoke saunas and is now offered to other customers by Scandinavian Sauna

Save this picture!
© Jeppe Michael
© Jeppe Michael

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 4874 Gedser, Denmark

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Native Narrative
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Sauna Denmark
Cite: "Scandinavian Sauna / Native Narrative" 27 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934481/scandinavian-sauna-native-narrative/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream