World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. France
  5. A Room For Tomorrow Prototype / cigüe

A Room For Tomorrow Prototype / cigüe

Save this project
A Room For Tomorrow Prototype / cigüe

Courtesy of cigüe © Salem Mostefaoui © Salem Mostefaoui © Salem Mostefaoui + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
Paris, France
  • Architects: cigüe
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 30.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Courtesy of cigüe
Courtesy of cigüe

Text description provided by the architects. Conceiving a room for tomorrow, but tomorrow that is near, very near, the one for which there is a real urgency to react and reinvent the model.

Save this picture!
© Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui

Historically hotels have always been the reflection of their time, a sort of capsule of the way of living of a particular era. With our current times accelerating faster than ever, it, however, seems as if the evolution has wound down, the model has become almost stagnant and is being duplicated indefinitely with a quest focused more and more on comfort, perhaps as a way of forgetting that there is an urgency to react. Meanwhile, thousands of bathtubs are being filled, emptied and refilled as we speak.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of cigüe
Courtesy of cigüe

But where does this water come from? Where is it going? These questions have been the central point of this hotel room prototype, through which we aim to bring to light solutions that already exist, that when brought together create a loop where almost nothing is lost, everything is reclaimed or transformed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of cigüe
Courtesy of cigüe

The room is deliberately brought down to its most simple expression. A solid oak skeleton, dismountable, an experimental platform made of natural materials, recycled, for the most part, staging a series of systems brought together to spare 70% of the water usually consumed in a standard hotel room.

Save this picture!
© Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui

On the roof of the open sky, bedroom are exposed two water tanks, one to collect rainwater, the second to store the water made drinkable by the phytopurification plants and activated carbon filters. The bathtub and the sink are connected to a system of pumps and filters that treat and replenish the water into the loop circuit. The transparent toilet bowl shows the separate collection of human urine and feces, both transformed into fertilizers and biomass.

Save this picture!
© Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui
Save this picture!
© Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui

This project, conceived with the precious help of environmental engineering experts Le Sommer Environment, pleads for a reappropriation of these fundamental subjects by the concepters and contracters.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of cigüe
Courtesy of cigüe

By fully showing what we usually tend to conceal, we demonstrate that solutions do exist and can be the starting point of a deeper reassessment on our way of living

Save this picture!
© Salem Mostefaoui
© Salem Mostefaoui

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 21 Boulevard Morland, 75004 Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
cigüe
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporary installations France
Cite: "A Room For Tomorrow Prototype / cigüe" 27 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934475/a-room-for-tomorrow-prototype-cigue/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream