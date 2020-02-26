Giant Bakes Cafe / ASWA

+ 24

Architect In Charge: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat

Design Team: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat, Thanakrit Navanugraha, Sitanan Bhengbhun, ASWA

Interns : Jiasin Wang

Clients: Giant Bakes

Engineering: Pimon Nondhalee

Landscape: ASWA

Landscape Interns: Wasinee Pakchawakit, Nattanan Tantikul

Text description provided by the architects. ASWA (Architectural Studio of Work - Aholic) designed the “Giant Bakes Cafe”, located in Ari district of Bangkok which has upscale residential and hipster hangouts place, this neighborhood is a home for a selection of restaurants and cafes. The “Giant Bakes” originally served online order, and decided to start their own cafe in their home’s yard where they serve coffee and bakery which they made daily.

With a small land, the 30 square meter cafe with a metaphor roof inspired by spreading the chocolate cream over a cake. The cafe was covered by a brown asphaltic shingle roof that can be curved and still humble with the surrounding landscape. The concept for this project was translated into an architectural design with a curved roof which formed form distorted gable section between front and back elevations.

The interior space tends to maximize space in variation experience where you can find window seating at the front, next with a long counter bar and kitchen area, where fit for Patissier to work, is in the center of the building where has a service area as storage, and restroom at the back.