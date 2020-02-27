Galata Apartment / WE're architects

+ 36

Lead Architects: Burak Yardımcı, Ali Önalp

Design Team: Burak Koç, Hüseyin Kadıoğlu, Merve Şimşek

Clients: Semih Şimşek, Ercan Kanber

Engineering: Tedbil-i Mekan Architecture, Neska Architecture, Doruk Engineering, Yılmazlar Engineering, Bera Engineering

Consultants: Özgür Koç

Text description provided by the architects. Galata Apartment is located in Pera, one of the most historic areas of the city of Istanbul. It is located at the end of Serdar-ı Ekrem street, which is crossing to the Galata Tower. This street, which has experienced functional and structural transformation with tourism in recent years, is an area with predominantly 1st degree historical buildings.

The whole building has the function of a residence except for the ground floor which is commercial area and consists of 2 normal 1 duplex apartments. The building has a relatively small project area of ​​71 m². The main starting point of the design is the approach of creating a characteristically contemporary and original facade in harmony with the use of tones and materials in the surrounding area within the historical fabric.

In this context, a layered facade design has been made in this area, which has limited daylight due to its location on the side street, which can receive maximum daylight but also provide the privacy environment that should be present in a residential building.

Glass, stone and metal surfaces with different intensity light transmission are handled on the facade in layers. Permeable metal and stone surfaces are handled as moving panels throughout the entire facade and are left to the users to change during the day.

In the interior design of the building, a calm, simple and modern design is aimed to create surfaces and volumes that allow maximum use. The interior design, in which two different colors and shades are dominant, has been shaped with this approach.

