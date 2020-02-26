World
Villa Broeck / Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten

Villa Broeck / Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten

© Stijn Bollaert Courtesy of Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten © Stijn Bollaert © Stijn Bollaert + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
The Netherlands
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 498.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Michel Oprey & Beisterveld, Petersen Tegl
  • Design Team: Thomas Bedaux, Dennis Schuurkes, Sofie van Gulik, Ron van de Wouw
  • Engineering: Bouwbedrijf Wagemakers B.V.
  • Landscape: Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten, Van Helvoirt Groenprojecten
  • Consultants: Hannie Verhoeven lichtadvies (lightning), Hans Interieurs (interior), Eklips advies (installations), Goudstikker – de Vries B.V. (construction)
Courtesy of Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten
Courtesy of Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Broeck is a detached private residence, adjacent to a nature reserve in the Netherlands. In this natural setting, Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten designed the building, the garden and its interior. The plot is located between a series of detached houses built along a crescent.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Villa Broeck has the same shape as the surrounding volumes, however it has been rotated through 90 degrees in relation to its neighbours. Placing the building transversely creates a dramatic street elevation as well as a beautiful outlook to the scenery behind the house. Furthermore, it creates two special spaces: a patio as an entrance area and a sunken patio in the garden.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

A low volume has been constructed next to the main block, housing the kitchen. The residence, garden and interior have been designed in great coherence resulting in a series of intimate spaces and places that offer serenity and intimacy in the midst of a breathtaking landscape. 

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

