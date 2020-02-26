Villa Broeck / Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten

+ 22

Design Team: Thomas Bedaux, Dennis Schuurkes, Sofie van Gulik, Ron van de Wouw

Engineering: Bouwbedrijf Wagemakers B.V.

Landscape: Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten, Van Helvoirt Groenprojecten

Consultants: Hannie Verhoeven lichtadvies (lightning), Hans Interieurs (interior), Eklips advies (installations), Goudstikker – de Vries B.V. (construction)

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Broeck is a detached private residence, adjacent to a nature reserve in the Netherlands. In this natural setting, Bedaux de Brouwer Architecten designed the building, the garden and its interior. The plot is located between a series of detached houses built along a crescent.

Villa Broeck has the same shape as the surrounding volumes, however it has been rotated through 90 degrees in relation to its neighbours. Placing the building transversely creates a dramatic street elevation as well as a beautiful outlook to the scenery behind the house. Furthermore, it creates two special spaces: a patio as an entrance area and a sunken patio in the garden.

A low volume has been constructed next to the main block, housing the kitchen. The residence, garden and interior have been designed in great coherence resulting in a series of intimate spaces and places that offer serenity and intimacy in the midst of a breathtaking landscape.