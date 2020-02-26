Sansan Kamiyama Lab OMOYA / Shushi Architects

+ 22

Architect In Charge: Shuichiro Yoshida

Clients: Sansan

Engineering: Takata Architects Office

Contractor : Yamada construction firm

Text description provided by the architects. Sansan has set up satellite office Kamiyama lab in Kamiyama town Tokushima prefecture since 2010. OMOYA(Main house), NAYA(barn) and KOYA (cowshed) which have around 100 years old, are located with moderate distance on site. NAYA and KOYA which are used as office were already renovated. The owner requested to improve living environment of OMOYA as accommodation and training place, and renovate it so that workers can spend comfortably.

The courtyard which was surrounded by the three buildings, has a large cherry tree. Although it is an attractive place, it faced to the back of the pre-existing kitchen, and its charm was not utilized. In addition, the pre-existing entrance located on north of the house was dim and losing its role, because visitors parked on the west side of house, passed between KOYA and OMOYA and approached from pre-existing kitchen door. Therefore we converted the pre-existing kitchen into a new meeting space, then this space is opened to the cherry blossom terrace in the courtyard that connects KOYA and NAYA.

The pre-existing entrance is replaced as a new kitchen faced entrance, making it attractive to guests with wood stove. We interchanged their roles so that it would be appropriate place to stay.In addition, the stairs was integrated to a small tatami room, the corridor and the walls of the southern tatami room were removed, and reprogrammed into a simple plan as a whole. Kitchen, dining, north and south tatami rooms are connected each other and are used as independent or connected.

Most of the roofs, exterior walls, and wooden windows are kept as existing, and pillars, beams, soil walls with bamboo net, ceiling and wood elements are also kept as much as possible. We keep in mind harmony of new parts and existing parts. Trying interchangeability of the traditional Japanese house plan and reconnecting each spaces, creates architectural environment which respond to living, accommodation and training for modern office workers. We will tell history of old Japanese house and try renovation design that can image future work and life to the generation who have never lived in an old Japanese house since birth.