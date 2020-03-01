World
  3. Learn about the Oldest Buildings in the Top 100 Cities of the US

Learn about the Oldest Buildings in the Top 100 Cities of the US

Learn about the Oldest Buildings in the Top 100 Cities of the US
© NetCredit
The stories of the buildings of the United States have been built by the undeniable culture that its inhabitants have been creating. That is why architecture is more than a physical object, it evokes moments that express the wishes of its inhabitants in different political and economic contexts. In all cases, these buildings represent the daily struggle that comes with a monumental legacy of those who lived there.

Different efforts have been made to document the rich history of architecture that has evolved over the decades with different graphic languages. This time, we present an investigation by the NetCredit team showing a list of the oldest buildings in each of the 100 main cities of the United States.

The list ranges from cabins to vast mansions representing 300 years of the landscape built in the United States. The work shows the top 100 cities in the United States supported by data from the 2019 World Population Review. Once this list was completed, the team investigated local media, databases and other official sources to find which buildings were considered the oldest in each city.

In some cases, we contact historical or local heritage companies to obtain additional information or clarifications. We included buildings that had been relocated within the city or nearby areas, as well as buildings that had undergone modifications over the years. However, we do not consider some examples in which the buildings had been so drastically altered making them unrecognizable from what was originally constructed.

- NetCredit

1650s

© NetCredit
1660s

© NetCredit
1680s

© NetCredit
1690s

© NetCredit
1700s

© NetCredit
1710s

© NetCredit
1730s

© NetCredit
1750s

© NetCredit
1760s

© NetCredit
1770s

© NetCredit
1780s

© NetCredit
1790s

© NetCredit
1800s

© NetCredit
1810s

© NetCredit
1820s

© NetCredit
1830s

© NetCredit
1840s

© NetCredit
1850s

© NetCredit
1860s

© NetCredit
1870s

© NetCredit
1880s

© NetCredit
1890s

© NetCredit
1900s

© NetCredit
1910s

© NetCredit
1920s

© NetCredit
1940s

© NetCredit
Via NetCredit.

Mónica Arellano
News Articles
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Learn about the Oldest Buildings in the Top 100 Cities of the US" [Una infografía de los edificios más antiguos en las 100 principales ciudades de Estados Unidos] 01 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934422/learn-about-the-oldest-buildings-in-the-top-100-cities-of-the-us/> ISSN 0719-8884

