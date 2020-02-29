World
Soheil Office / Raavi Studio

Soheil Office / Raavi Studio

© Hesam Mirrahimi

Offices Interiors
Tehran, Iran
  Architects: Raavi Studio
  Area: 125.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Hesam Mirrahimi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoCAD, Just time, Nilper, Palaz, Raavi Home, Setarehshomal
  Architect In Charge: Raavi Studio
  Client: Amir Mokkaber
  Design Team: Khorshid Mazaheri, Masoumeh Shafiee
  Construction: Raavi Studio
  Supervision: Masoumeh Shafiee
  Graphic: Marzieh Nozari
© Hesam Mirrahimi
© Hesam Mirrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. Soheil office is a 125 m2 office belonged to a construction group. The building is 40 years old, one of the designs of Mr. Motamedi, a famous architect. However, the infrastructures were totally damaged and the interior design was old fashion. 

© Hesam Mirrahimi
© Hesam Mirrahimi
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Hesam Mirrahimi
© Hesam Mirrahimi

Due to the strong primary design, it was really hard to preserve the ambient and the story of the building, and to satisfy the client’s needs at the same time. To do that, the design team analyzed the plan and the interior elements of the office. We decided to preserve and restore all the wood works. Also we restored the hardwood floor. The ceiling used to be plaster but with some inspection we realized that it had a rough arch ceiling under the plaster which we decided to expose. this brick pattern was in harmony with the façade of the building. 

© Hesam Mirrahimi
© Hesam Mirrahimi
Section diagram
Section diagram
© Hesam Mirrahimi
© Hesam Mirrahimi

We designed an open floor plan to achieve maximum transparency and collaboration between different disciplines. The furniture however, was designed for each area. Considering the crowded pattern of the floor and the ceiling, we designed minimal furniture, also the design provides flexibility for users. In conference room, we costume designed a suspension table, hanged from the ceiling with cables. This was related to the client’s profession. We also used neutral colors to avoid distraction in this room. 

© Hesam Mirrahimi
© Hesam Mirrahimi

Project location

Address: Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Raavi Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Iran
Cite: "Soheil Office / Raavi Studio" 29 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934395/soheil-office-raavi-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

