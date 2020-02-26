World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Kalanchevskaya Apartment / buro5

Kalanchevskaya Apartment / buro5

© Mikhail Loskutov

Restoration, Apartment Interiors
Moscú, Russia
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Text description provided by the architects. We got a building of the pre-revolutionary period (2 level building built in 1914) not far from the center of Moscow. All interior and stylistic decisions were built in the context of the architecture of this house.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

This apartment is located on the second floor already had a place for a fireplace and the height of the ceilings was 420 cm before it collapsed.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

When the brick ceiling that lay on the rotten boards fell down, under it we found centuries-old wooden beams, and metal I-beams (behind which we later hid the backlight), and mezzanine window, all these elements dictated a lot in the project. Of course, it brought a lot of trouble, but it was worth it, it allowed to create a mezzanine pantry above the bedroom, and a mezzanine above the bathroom, access to it through the library staircase.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

At the end above the library, I managed to make a light window into the bathroom, I think this is the good element in the project. Thanks to the roof, the mezzanine window turned out to be a space flooded with light. Such design decisions and the amount of light (which is unusual for Moscow) reminded me of a Mediterranean house, hence the stylistics

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Moscow, Kalanchevskaya str, Russia

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Russia
Cite: "Kalanchevskaya Apartment / buro5" 26 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934384/kalanchevskaya-apartment-buro5/> ISSN 0719-8884

