HOVERBOX Installation / NAICE architecture & design

Lead Architects: Simon Kassner, Wilko Hoffmann

Construction Survey : Joshua Adria, Sputnik Architecture Inc., Winnipeg

Text description provided by the architects. A large white box hovers over the ice; in the box, there a people walk about, bide their time, or seemingly hover over the floor. What is happening?

The visitor enters a labyrinth turned upside down by way of one of the two narrow openings leading inward. Corridors snake through the body of the building and end at benches. The visitor wanders around, optically cut off from the outside world, disoriented, and only perceives the legs and feet of other visitors.

Sudden encounters bring strangers together, secret visual contacts through holes in the walls next to the benches invite visitors to spy on their surroundings, difficult to recognize.

A play involving distance and proximity.