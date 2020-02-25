World
HOVERBOX Installation / NAICE architecture & design

HOVERBOX Installation / NAICE architecture & design

© Lindsay Reid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
Winnipeg, Canada
  • Lead Architects: Simon Kassner, Wilko Hoffmann
  • Construction Survey : Joshua Adria, Sputnik Architecture Inc., Winnipeg 
© Lindsay Reid
© Lindsay Reid

Text description provided by the architects. A large white box hovers over the ice; in the box, there a people walk about, bide their time, or seemingly hover over the floor. What is happening? 

Floor plan diagram
Floor plan diagram
Section
Section

The visitor enters a labyrinth turned upside down by way of one of the two narrow openings leading inward. Corridors snake through the body of the building and end at benches. The visitor wanders around, optically cut off from the outside world, disoriented, and only perceives the legs and feet of other visitors.

© Lindsay Reid
© Lindsay Reid
© Lindsay Reid
© Lindsay Reid

Sudden encounters bring strangers together, secret visual contacts through holes in the walls next to the benches invite visitors to spy on their surroundings, difficult to recognize. 

© Lindsay Reid
© Lindsay Reid

A play involving distance and proximity.

© Lindsay Reid
© Lindsay Reid

Project location

Address: Winnipeg, MB, Canada

NAICE architecture & design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporary installations Canada
