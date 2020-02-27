House on Rua Ceuta / ARQLAB

+ 31

Houses • Jardim Luzitania, Brazil Architects: ARQLAB

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3391.0 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aport, Autodesk, Cement Design, Femab, Gasômetro Muller, Mabtech, Marcenaria VIP, Portogran, REKA, Trimble Navigation

Architect In Charge: Sérgio Luiz Salles Souza

Project Team: Priscila da Silva Segala Barbosa, Ivan Portero da Silva / Etapa de estudo preliminar: André Ciampi, Raphael Chiste B.A. de Souza.

Engineering: Taguá Engenharia e Construção

Landscaping: Passe Ar Verde

Collaborators: Design de Interiores e Projeto de Mobiliário: Cobi Designeria

Structure Design: Edatec Engenharia

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations Project: JPD

Polling: Engestrauss

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal to renovate the small and old house at Rua de Ceuta was replaced by the desire to reorganize family life on a less fragmented way, without individualized rooms and conventional arrangement of main body plus a small home.

The ancient construction warm atmosphere was largely maintained by the open courtyard inside the central area. Towards it, the totality of the domestic environments now is turned, benefited by luminosity that takes volume and crosses the geometrical skin glass facade. This courtyard, even internal, let the house enjoy the outside life, in a spiral walkway that starts from the social entrance, runs through the void inside and outside and ends on the roof, also a family living area.

The transversal structure overcomes ten meters by a single span extension. It is supported, therefore, on the two lateral borders in order to release the floorplan arrangement. At the patio, was applied an industrialized and very precise, glass-skin frame system, resulting in a vertical portion and giving the central emptiness a larger appearance.

From the entrance it is possible to see the internal patio, integrated with the garage, also fenced with a skin glass. In it, two opaque surfaces covered in red painting - the closing of the service dependency, on one side, and one of the boundaries, on the other - reinforce the perspective directing the point of view towards the centre, from which, in turn, is possible to see to the bottom of the terrain.

The functional scheme is simple: on the ground floor, a strip on the left boundary accommodates pantry, laundry and kitchen services. On the opposite side, the entrance hall extends through a gallery accessing a living room and after that a backyard garden. Parallel to it, the stairway goes to the upper floor. Upstairs the two e bedrooms face the setback and the master bedroom stays midway, opening at the same time to the street and the courtyard. The ten meters window on the northwest face is protected by a movable sunshade in slatted wood. The bedroom gallery leads to the external staircase that access the roof, designed as a living terrace, extension of the intimate area and, eventually, the social site of the house. This terrace, place of expanded dimensions has a full sky area and views over the treetops towards Ibirapuera Park.

The house general expression is intended to be concise - white walls, wooden floors and doors and all the black frames add up to the internal colours of the house - with abundant light and transparency, incident throughout the courtyard, being the protagonists.

The few walls and a visual integration home spirit invite coexistence and dynamics of a close-knit family. In summary: a patio with a home surrounds it.